JD Vance Reveals Charlie Kirk's Assassination Inspired Him and Wife Usha to Have Fourth Child — 'One Life Was Stolen From Us'

According to J.D., the pivotal moment came shortly after Charlie's death when his widow, Erika Kirk, shared a painful admission with Usha.

"As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie," J.D. wrote.

The comment left a lasting impact on both J.D. and his wife.

For years, the vice president had hoped to expand their family, but Usha remained hesitant as the couple's public profile continued to grow.

"For years, I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight," he explained.