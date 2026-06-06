JD Vance Reveals Charlie Kirk's Assassination Inspired Him and Wife Usha to Have Fourth Child — 'One Life Was Stolen From Us'
June 6 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance has revealed that the tragic assassination of his close friend Charlie Kirk played a profound role in his and his wife Usha Vance's decision to expand their family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an excerpt from his forthcoming book obtained by The Wall Street Journal, J.D. reflected on the devastating loss of the Turning Point USA founder, describing Charlie as his "best friend" in politics and detailing how the tragedy reshaped his family's outlook on life.
Tragedy Sparked a Change of Heart
According to J.D., the pivotal moment came shortly after Charlie's death when his widow, Erika Kirk, shared a painful admission with Usha.
"As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie," J.D. wrote.
The comment left a lasting impact on both J.D. and his wife.
For years, the vice president had hoped to expand their family, but Usha remained hesitant as the couple's public profile continued to grow.
"For years, I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight," he explained.
A New Beginning After Loss
The devastating loss ultimately changed Usha's perspective.
"But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," J.D. revealed.
The couple, who already share three children, are now preparing to welcome another son into their family.
Reflecting on the pregnancy, J.D. turned to his Catholic faith.
"One life was stolen from us, but another was given," he wrote.
The vice president acknowledged he still struggles to understand the tragedy.
"I don't know why God does things like this," he continued. "But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives."
Leaning on Charlie Kirk During Campaign Chaos
Elsewhere in the excerpt, J.D. opened up about the role Charlie played during the early days of the 2024 presidential campaign.
As his national profile grew, J.D. worried about the toll political life was taking on his family, particularly his eldest child.
He recalled confiding in Charlie about his then-7-year-old son, telling his friend: "Sometimes I feel like I ruined his life without even asking him."
Charlie's response left a profound impression.
"Don't try to convince your son it's not a sacrifice. It is. Just try to take some solace in the fact that it's a worthy sacrifice. I'll say a prayer for you," Charlie told him.
The Moment He Learned Charlie Had Been Shot
J.D. also described the shocking moment he discovered Charlie had been attacked.
According to the vice president, he first saw alarming messages appear in a series of group chats that Charlie was also part of before stepping out of his office.
When he emerged, the atmosphere among his staff immediately signaled something was terribly wrong.
He said his aides looked like they had "seen a ghost."
Moments later, his chief of staff delivered the devastating update.
"Charlie was shot. It doesn't look good," J.D. recalled being told.
Charlie later died from his injuries after being gunned down during a Turning Point USA event in September.