Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Reveals Charlie Kirk's Assassination Inspired Him and Wife Usha to Have Fourth Child — 'One Life Was Stolen From Us'

split image of Charlie Kirk / Usha Vance and J.D. Vance
Source: mega

J.D. Vance revealed in a new book excerpt that Charlie Kirk's assassination played a role in his family's decision to have a fourth child.

Profile Image

June 6 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vice President J.D. Vance has revealed that the tragic assassination of his close friend Charlie Kirk played a profound role in his and his wife Usha Vance's decision to expand their family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an excerpt from his forthcoming book obtained by The Wall Street Journal, J.D. reflected on the devastating loss of the Turning Point USA founder, describing Charlie as his "best friend" in politics and detailing how the tragedy reshaped his family's outlook on life.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragedy Sparked a Change of Heart

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The vice president described Charlie as his 'best friend' in politics and reflected on the devastating impact of his death.
Source: mega

The vice president described Charlie as his 'best friend' in politics and reflected on the devastating impact of his death.

According to J.D., the pivotal moment came shortly after Charlie's death when his widow, Erika Kirk, shared a painful admission with Usha.

"As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie," J.D. wrote.

The comment left a lasting impact on both J.D. and his wife.

For years, the vice president had hoped to expand their family, but Usha remained hesitant as the couple's public profile continued to grow.

"For years, I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Beginning After Loss

image of J.D. said Erika Kirk's regret about having only two children with her late husband left a lasting impression on Usha Vance.
Source: mega

J.D. said Erika Kirk's regret about having only two children with her late husband left a lasting impression on Usha Vance.

The devastating loss ultimately changed Usha's perspective.

"But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," J.D. revealed.

The couple, who already share three children, are now preparing to welcome another son into their family.

Reflecting on the pregnancy, J.D. turned to his Catholic faith.

"One life was stolen from us, but another was given," he wrote.

The vice president acknowledged he still struggles to understand the tragedy.

"I don't know why God does things like this," he continued. "But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Leaning on Charlie Kirk During Campaign Chaos

image of J.D. credited Charlie with helping him navigate the challenges of public life during the 2024 campaign.
Source: mega

J.D. credited Charlie with helping him navigate the challenges of public life during the 2024 campaign.

Elsewhere in the excerpt, J.D. opened up about the role Charlie played during the early days of the 2024 presidential campaign.

As his national profile grew, J.D. worried about the toll political life was taking on his family, particularly his eldest child.

He recalled confiding in Charlie about his then-7-year-old son, telling his friend: "Sometimes I feel like I ruined his life without even asking him."

Charlie's response left a profound impression.

"Don't try to convince your son it's not a sacrifice. It is. Just try to take some solace in the fact that it's a worthy sacrifice. I'll say a prayer for you," Charlie told him.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk Shuts Down Heckler Who Accused Her of 'Protecting Pedophiles' During TPUSA Speech

Spencer Pratt is currently holding second place in the race to become Los Angeles' next mayor.

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Statue Appears Outside Spencer Pratt's Trailer Amid Race For Los Angeles Mayor

The Moment He Learned Charlie Had Been Shot

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The vice president said he first learned of Charlie's shooting through group chats before receiving confirmation from his staff.
Source: mega

The vice president said he first learned of Charlie's shooting through group chats before receiving confirmation from his staff.

J.D. also described the shocking moment he discovered Charlie had been attacked.

According to the vice president, he first saw alarming messages appear in a series of group chats that Charlie was also part of before stepping out of his office.

When he emerged, the atmosphere among his staff immediately signaled something was terribly wrong.

He said his aides looked like they had "seen a ghost."

Moments later, his chief of staff delivered the devastating update.

"Charlie was shot. It doesn't look good," J.D. recalled being told.

Charlie later died from his injuries after being gunned down during a Turning Point USA event in September.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.