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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Shuts Down Heckler Who Accused Her of 'Protecting Pedophiles' During TPUSA Speech

image of Erika Kirk
Source: mega

Erika Kirk brushed off a heckler who repeatedly accused her of 'protecting pedophiles' during a TPUSA summit speech.

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June 6 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Erika Kirk refused to let a disruptive protester derail her speech at Turning Point USA's Women Leadership Summit, responding with a calm rebuke after a heckler repeatedly accused her of "protecting pedophiles," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Video from the June 5 event at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter showed the CEO speaking about faith when a woman began shouting from the audience.

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Heckler Interrupts Speech

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image of The crowd cheered after Kirk responded to the disruption by saying she prayed the protester would 'find' happiness.
Source: @Mollyploofkins/X

The crowd cheered after Kirk responded to the disruption by saying she prayed the protester would 'find' happiness.

"Erika Kirk protects pedophiles! Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!" the woman screamed as Kirk addressed attendees.

The 37-year-old initially frowned at the interruption before appearing amused by the outburst.

Rather than engage directly, she quickly returned to her remarks and delivered a pointed response.

"It's important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it," Kirk said to the heckler.

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause, with some audience members shouting: "We love you, Erika!"

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Source: @Mollyploofkins/X

Kirk later urged attendees to 'pray for your enemies' after the heckler was removed from the event.

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'Pray for Your Enemies'

image of The 37-year-old reflected on her late husband, Charlie Kirk, and the 14-year anniversary of Turning Point USA.
Source: @Mollyploofkins/X

The 37-year-old reflected on her late husband, Charlie Kirk, and the 14-year anniversary of Turning Point USA.

Kirk continued addressing the disruption after the heckler was escorted from the event.

"That's an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning. And that's a perfect example of that. A perfect example," she told attendees.

"You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you," Erika continued.

She added: "That's not the enemy. We know who the real enemy is."

Kirk did not elaborate on the comment but used the interruption as an opportunity to reinforce the religious themes that dominated her speech.

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Reflecting on Charlie Kirk and TPUSA

image of Kirk used her speech to promote faith, family, and marriage as core conservative values.
Source: mega

Kirk used her speech to promote faith, family and marriage as core conservative values.

Throughout her 17-minute address, Kirk reflected on her late husband, Charlie Kirk, and marked the 14th anniversary of Turning Point USA.

The conservative figure spoke about faith, purpose, and the organization's growth while encouraging attendees to embrace traditional values centered on family and marriage.

Her appearance came as hundreds gathered for the summit, with ticket prices ranging from $50 to $300.

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Slams Modern Feminism

image of Despite the disruption, Kirk continued her 17-minute speech and received repeated applause from supporters.
Source: mega

Despite the disruption, Kirk continued her 17-minute speech and received repeated applause from supporters.

Kirk also took aim at feminism during her remarks, arguing that women should reject what she described as modern cultural messages in favor of conservative ideals.

"We weren't created to be alone. Scripture reminds us that men and women were designed to depend on one another, to support one another, to build together. That is God's design for us," she told the crowd.

"At its core, feminism is a worldview that treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles. As obstacles to overcome, rather than divine gifts, to embrace."

Despite the disruption, Kirk's supporters appeared unfazed, repeatedly applauding her response as she finished her speech and continued delivering her message to attendees.

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