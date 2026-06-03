EXCLUSIVE: Proof Erika Kirk Had Charlie's Blessing — Video Reveals Slain Right-Winger's Plans to Hand Her Turning Point USA Reins

His alleged killer, 23-year-old Tyler James Robinson, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including aggravated murder. If convicted, Robinson could potentially face the death penalty.

"A lot of my job is not always in the day-to-day details," political visionary Charlie reportedly explained during the video. "It's very much vision-casting, very much driving success. We have a great board, and God forbid if something happens, they will figure it out."

TPUSA named Erika, 37, as its new CEO and chairperson only eight days after Charlie's murder – a decision questioned by skeptics, some of whom demanded proof of Charlie's succession plans.

But some said what's followed since she made the mom of two's nomination even more controversial.