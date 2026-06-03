EXCLUSIVE: Proof Erika Kirk Had Charlie's Blessing — Video Reveals Slain Right-Winger's Plans to Hand Her Turning Point USA Reins
June 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk anointed his wife, Erika Kirk, as his Turning Point USA successor days before his assassination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a never publicly released video, the influential TPUSA founder told a room of about 200 donors, "Erika would do a great job" heading the nonprofit if tragedy were to befall him. The haunting clip was recorded in August 2025 – weeks before Charlie, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during an appearance in Orem, Utah.
Questions Swirl Over Succession Plan
His alleged killer, 23-year-old Tyler James Robinson, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including aggravated murder. If convicted, Robinson could potentially face the death penalty.
"A lot of my job is not always in the day-to-day details," political visionary Charlie reportedly explained during the video. "It's very much vision-casting, very much driving success. We have a great board, and God forbid if something happens, they will figure it out."
TPUSA named Erika, 37, as its new CEO and chairperson only eight days after Charlie's murder – a decision questioned by skeptics, some of whom demanded proof of Charlie's succession plans.
But some said what's followed since she made the mom of two's nomination even more controversial.
Leaked Video Fuels Fresh Questions
After her ascendancy, the brave widow has called Charlie's death a conservative "battle cry" and presided over a recruitment drive that's swelled TPUSA's ranks by nearly 62,000.
RadarOnline.com has learned the video was viewed by at least one media outlet and authenticated by donors in attendance at the Aspen, Colo., event.
TPUSA has no plans to formally release the recording, as it claims that doing so would violate the privacy of donors.
But a Republican Party insider told RadarOnline.com the timing of the video's leak is no coincidence.
Video Vindicates Widow's Leadership Claim
"I'm sure Turning Point would have preferred not to go public with the film, but the fact it did is pretty clear evidence Erika's critics are not yet silent," the source said.
"It's certain to help Erika and give her leadership the legitimacy her critics have been calling for. Now, there is little doubt about who Charlie really wanted to follow him."