'Hitler. Mao. Stalin.': Trump Compares Himself to Trio of Despots in New Interview as He Boasts 'No Other President Could Do Some of the S--- I'm Doing'

Kelly also claimed that Trump overlooked the Holocaust and the "400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater" during World War Two.

He said to CNN: "It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater. But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing."

According to Kelly, Trump "had little understanding of the Constitution and was frustrated by the limits to his power," and "certainly prefers the dictator approach to government."

Kelly later doubled down on his disdain for Trump in a series of New York Times audio interviews, in which he called out the president's leadership style.

He stated Trump "certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."

Kelly claimed: "Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, and belief in a natural social hierarchy."