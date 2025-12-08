Charlamagne Tha God Takes a Swipe At Trump: Radio Host Defends Calling Prez 'a Fascist' With Chilling Warning — 'Hitler Didn't Kill the Jews on Day One'

Trump has long been categorized as "something of a fascist," and is on record saying Hitler "did some good things."

Speaking on Mediaite's Press Club podcast, the radio host slammed the apparent willingness to "normalize" the decisions the president has made during his second term when it comes to subjects like immigration or human rights, arguing that's just how Hitler started his campaign of evil.

"One of my Jewish friends always says that they Hitler didn't kill the Jews on day one, he killed them on day 600," the 47-year-old said, before clarifying. "I don't even know if that's the exact number, but what he's saying is it all starts somewhere, right?

"So in light of history, if you've seen how, you know, uh, fascist regimes come into power, if you see how authoritarian regimes, you know, come into power, it starts with where we kind of are now with people normalizing things, you know, that shouldn't be normalized."