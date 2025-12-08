Charlamagne Tha God Takes a Swipe At Trump: Radio Host Defends Calling Prez 'a Fascist' With Chilling Warning — 'Hitler Didn't Kill the Jews on Day One'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Charlamagne tha God has strong concerns Donald Trump could echo the rise to absolute power of Adolph Hitler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Breakfast Club co-host warned that labeling Trump as a "fascist ruler" means little if there is no action to back that up.
Trump has long been categorized as "something of a fascist," and is on record saying Hitler "did some good things."
Speaking on Mediaite's Press Club podcast, the radio host slammed the apparent willingness to "normalize" the decisions the president has made during his second term when it comes to subjects like immigration or human rights, arguing that's just how Hitler started his campaign of evil.
"One of my Jewish friends always says that they Hitler didn't kill the Jews on day one, he killed them on day 600," the 47-year-old said, before clarifying. "I don't even know if that's the exact number, but what he's saying is it all starts somewhere, right?
"So in light of history, if you've seen how, you know, uh, fascist regimes come into power, if you see how authoritarian regimes, you know, come into power, it starts with where we kind of are now with people normalizing things, you know, that shouldn't be normalized."
'Threat to Democracy'
The outspoken host said it means little when politicians call Trump a "fascist" but then do nothing about it, saying that ends up making the word absolutely meaningless.
"The problem I have is when politicians use that language, but then don't act like that person is what you just told us that person was.
"And what that does, if you're, you know, Joe Biden and you say 'Donald Trump is a threat to democracy,' but then when Donald Trump wins the presidency, you standing outside the White House saying 'welcome home,' or if you Zoron Mandani and you say 'Donald Trump' is a fascist, but then you're saying you can work with a fascist.
'And I'm like, 'Well, that's not how fascism works. Never in the history of mankind has somebody worked with a fascist and it's worked. That's actually how you normalize fascism."
'Definition of a Fascist'
Linking Trump and his leadership to Hitler is nothing new, and the president’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, claimed he allegedly praised Hitler on multiple occasions.
Kelly claimed in a series of New York Times audio interviews that the controversial politician fits the definition of a "fascist."
He stated Trump "certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."
Kelly claimed: "Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, and belief in a natural social hierarchy."
Trump as a 'Dictator'
Kelly also claimed that Trump overlooked the Holocaust and the “400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater” during World War Two.
He said to CNN: "It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater. But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing."
He also claimed that Trump said "Hitler did some good things" – "more than once."
According to Kelly, Trump "had little understanding of the Constitution and was frustrated by the limits to his power."
Kelly claimed: "He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government."