'What a Joke': Michelle Obama Accused of Lying for Insisting Barack Is 'Completely Uncomfortable' With New Obama Presidential Center Being 'About Him'
June 25 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Michelle Obama spoke on her husband former President Barack Obama's humility, but critics weren't buying it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On June 19, the Barack Obama Presidential Center opened in Chicago in his honor. The building serves as a massive museum, library, conference center and also supports the Obama Foundation's initiatives.
Critics Seethe Over Michelle Obama's Claim of Humility
Michelle, 62, claimed, "He's completely uncomfortable with this thing being about him."
She told People her husband wanted "a little less" of himself incorporated into the project. When she asked who it should focus more on, she claimed, Barack, 64, said Gandhi.
Michelle added, "I was like, 'No, no. Gandhi will have his own museum. I think people coming here want to hear about you.'"
While she discussed their conversations, the former president sat by her side with a smile, laughing.
However, critics were convinced their casual demeanor was a sham.
One individual on X snidely wrote, "Yes, clearly when I hear the name Obama the first word that comes to mind is humility……..I mean it is oozing out of every single, tiny pore…….These two are an affront to Americans every time they utter a word."
The Public Demands a Name Change
Another individual claimed, "Correction: Her husband is uncomfortable with anything NOT being about him," and a third said, "What a joke."
Some outright claimed she was a "liar."
Meanwhile, others suggested that if what she said was true, she should just rename the facility.
One person wrote, "Rename it. Dare you. Rename it to MLK or Frederick Douglass Center. Dare you."
Another said, "Yet his name is plastered all over it. Why else did he build it? It wasn't for esthetics."
Obama Center Receives Private Funding
The center was privately funded through donations to the Obama Foundation. The project cost a whopping $850million, a cost which was questioned by political pundits.
While tax money did not help build the facility, local and state revenue were used for infrastructure upgrades, such as nearby roads and parks. The bill came out to $120million.
The Barack Obama Presidential Center was supported financially by some major names, including Jeff Bezos, who chipped in $100 million to fund the John Lewis Plaza. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky donated $125million.
Donald Trump Slams Obama Center
Throughout the course of construction, President Donald Trump criticized the Center. He called the project "a disaster," claiming he'd be able to do it better in terms of time and budget. Further, the sitting president claimed the non-profit was over budget in 2025.
Trump added, "And he said something to the effect, 'I only want DEI, I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people, and they have massive cost overruns, the job is stopped. I don't know, it's a disaster."
In response, the Obamas made a petty move to invite Trump to the grand opening. However, the businessman did not show up.
"Judge for yourself," Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett told USA Today during a press preview. "When our visitors come, they will see a spectacular campus. ... If (Trump) would like to come and visit it himself, we would welcome him and give him a tour."
Trump didn't show up, but former President Joe Biden was spotted supporting his former running mate.