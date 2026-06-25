'What a Joke': Michelle Obama Accused of Lying for Insisting Barack Is 'Completely Uncomfortable' With New Obama Presidential Center Being 'About Him'

Michelle, 62, claimed, "He's completely uncomfortable with this thing being about him."

She told People her husband wanted "a little less" of himself incorporated into the project. When she asked who it should focus more on, she claimed, Barack, 64, said Gandhi.

Michelle added, "I was like, 'No, no. Gandhi will have his own museum. I think people coming here want to hear about you.'"

While she discussed their conversations, the former president sat by her side with a smile, laughing.

However, critics were convinced their casual demeanor was a sham.

One individual on X snidely wrote, "Yes, clearly when I hear the name Obama the first word that comes to mind is humility……..I mean it is oozing out of every single, tiny pore…….These two are an affront to Americans every time they utter a word."