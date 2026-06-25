EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Damning Top Secret FBI Files Revealed — Documents Claim Star Paid $35Million to Silence Dozens of Alleged Abused Boys
June 25 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson has been accused of shelling out millions in hush money to silence his alleged victims and protect his image, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The claims – which have emerged as the 17th death anniversary of the singer approaches – are contained in shocking FBI ﬁles.
FBI Seizes Secret Files From Private Eye
The feds' damning dossier includes private investigator reports, phone transcripts, and audio tapes. The documents claimed the King of Pop paid $35million over 15 years to the boys he allegedly molested, many of whom were allegedly abused with their star-struck parents nearby.
The ﬁle claimed the Thriller hitmaker was once caught by a staffer groping a world-famous child star, watched po-n ﬁlms while abusing another boy, and fondled a third victim in his private cinema.
Ironically, Jackson himself commissioned much of the information contained in the thousands of pages on ﬁle at the FBI.
Terrified that parents of the boys who visited his Neverland Ranch might try to blackmail him or go to authorities, the performer hired private eye to the stars Anthony Pellicano to protect his image, according to claims.
But the FBI seized the incriminating ﬁles while investigating Pellicano in 2002 for bugging stars such as Sylvester Stallone.
A source says a list of potential threats to Jackson's image and life was put together in the early 1990s.
Blackmail Dossier Names 17 Alleged Abuse Victims
The ﬁles name 17 boys, who are not being identiﬁed for legal reasons, who were singled out for alleged abuse by Jackson. At least three of them are said to allegedly have been paid for their silence.
An insider claimed he was hired to ﬁnd "the ﬁres" that needed "putting out" for Jackson – adding: "I have never worked on a case with as many potential victims as the Jackson case."
Jackson's legal team was scrambled in 1993 after the dentist father of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler went public with charges that his son had been abused. Chandler received a big cash settlement, opening the door to other damning accusations.
However, the FBI ﬁles were not available to prosecutors during Jackson's 2005 trial, which cleared the superstar of any wrongdoing. Alleged victim, Wade Robson, testiﬁed at the trial he was never molested by the star. But now, after therapy, he has changed his tune.
Our source said: "If these ﬁles had been released then, Jackson's career would have been over."
Jackson's ex-attorney Tom Mesereau has insisted: "The FBI never had any ﬁles alleging Michael sexually abused 24 young boys. Believe me, if they had such information, it would have been presented at trial."
Inside Michael Jackson's Obsession To Live Forever
Ahead of the 17th anniversary of Jackson's death on June 25, 2009, Radar can also reveal the singer went to his grave obsessed with cloning himself and living forever.
The Bad star, killed by a fatal dose of the hospital tranquilizer propofol, was just 50 when he passed away, and is said to have been obsessed with immortality, according to insiders.
"Michael was very excited about having himself cloned. He wanted to live forever!" a source close to the iconic singer told us.
And according to Michael's former chauffeur, Al Bowman, the Grammy Award-winning music icon attended a conference about cloning in Las Vegas with his longtime friend, illusionist Uri Geller in 2002.
Bowman, who drove the pair to the event, said the legendary singer was particularly fascinated with a group called the Raëlians, who believe the key to eternal life is human cloning.
"He bounced out of that conference like a small child," Bowman recalled. "He was smiling and on a high. I heard him and Uri talking in the back of the limo.
"Michael said he wanted a mini-version of himself cloned to carry on his legacy. He was hoping that (he) could live forever.
"He was talking about the prospect of being cloned. He grabbed Uri by both arms and told him, 'I really want to do it, Uri, and I don't care how much it costs.'"