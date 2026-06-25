EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Damning Top Secret FBI Files Revealed — Documents Claim Star Paid $35Million to Silence Dozens of Alleged Abused Boys

The feds' damning dossier includes private investigator reports, phone transcripts, and audio tapes. The documents claimed the King of Pop paid $35million over 15 years to the boys he allegedly molested, many of whom were allegedly abused with their star-struck parents nearby.

The ﬁle claimed the Thriller hitmaker was once caught by a staffer groping a world-famous child star, watched po-n ﬁlms while abusing another boy, and fondled a third victim in his private cinema.

Ironically, Jackson himself commissioned much of the information contained in the thousands of pages on ﬁle at the FBI.

Terrified that parents of the boys who visited his Neverland Ranch might try to blackmail him or go to authorities, the performer hired private eye to the stars Anthony Pellicano to protect his image, according to claims.

But the FBI seized the incriminating ﬁles while investigating Pellicano in 2002 for bugging stars such as Sylvester Stallone.

A source says a list of potential threats to Jackson's image and life was put together in the early 1990s.