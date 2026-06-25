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Home > News > FBI

Kash Patel's Country Star Girlfriend Mocked for 'Murdering' National Anthem at Trump Fair After Blasting Claims She Only Landed Gig due to Romantic Links with FBI Boss

picture of Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has been blasted for 'murdering' the national anthem at Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

June 25 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

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Kash Patel's country star girlfriend has been accused of "murdering" the national anthem during Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on Wednesday night.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Alexis Wilkins, 27, performed the Star-Spangled Banner before a sparse crowd on the National Mall, just one day after announcing the gig.

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'I'd Like To Report A Murder'

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picture of Alexis Wilkins
Source: FOX NEWS

Wilkins was heavily mocked on social media for her efforts at Wednesday's event.

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Taking to social media to air their not-so-kind reviews, one user said: "She sounds like A DEAD CAT!!!!!," while another posted. "Hello, D.C. police. I'd like to report a murder."

A third added: "Yes, someone has viciously murdered the national anthem," while a fourth chimed in to invoked the lip-sync duo that bailed on the fair days earlier: "Wasn't Milli Vanilli available?" Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan told CNN on June 1 that he was withdrawing because the event had "turned into a circus."

A fifth commented: "I think we've discovered the vocal equivalent of a bowl of potato salad with raisins in it," while another added: "It's got the energy of a senior who forced her way into the freshman talent show because she couldn't get into choir even though she auditioned every year."

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Performing On Merit

picture of Alexis Wilkins
Source: FOX NEWS

Wilkins hit back at claims she only got the gig due to her boyfriend's influence.

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Source: @Acyn;X

The country star belts out anthem.

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A seventh added: "She did fine. I'm sure once she graduates from high school and her voice matures she will do her church choir proud."

Another user also claimed Wilkins only got the gig due to her connections with FBI boss Patel, writing: "Does having the FBI director's girlfriend getting paid by the taxpayers to perform violate federal ethics laws?"

Before her performance, Wilkins took to social media herself to blast claims her boyfriend's influence helped her get the job, insisting she had been "invited to sing this anthem on my own accord" and was not "accepting payment for this great honor."

She also rejected the taxpayer-funded framing.

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Hit By Wave Of Dropouts

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's fair has been overshadowed by no-shows.

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Veteran national security journalist Marcy Wheeler, who runs the independent site emptywheel.net, was less diplomatic, posting on X: "BREAKING: Because Trump can't get real stars, the FBI Director's side piece gets a slot!!! Goddess Bless America!"

Matthew Sitman, co-host of the Know Your Enemy podcast and an associate editor at Commonweal, offered a more deadpan take, writing: "When I heard Vanilla Ice wouldn't be participating, I had my fingers crossed she'd step in! It's a July 4 miracle" — a jab at the threadbare lineup Trump has been left with after the wave of dropouts.

Patel, 46, spent some quality time with Wilkins behind-the-scenes at the event.

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picture of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Patel was at the event supporting Wilkins on stage.

The singer shared a photo of her with Patel as they stood amid three people wearing mascot heads of some of the Founding Fathers.

The country music star and the University of Richmond graduate looked at each other affectionately in the photo, with the two gazing at each other while smiles were spread across their face.

Alexis captioned the photo writing: "FBI Family day (heart emoji)." Patel not only attended the Great American State Fair on Wednesday to show support for his boss, President Donald Trump, but was also there to support Wilkins taking the stage.

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