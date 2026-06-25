Kash Patel's Country Star Girlfriend Mocked for 'Murdering' National Anthem at Trump Fair After Blasting Claims She Only Landed Gig due to Romantic Links with FBI Boss

Taking to social media to air their not-so-kind reviews, one user said: "She sounds like A DEAD CAT!!!!!," while another posted. "Hello, D.C. police. I'd like to report a murder."

A third added: "Yes, someone has viciously murdered the national anthem," while a fourth chimed in to invoked the lip-sync duo that bailed on the fair days earlier: "Wasn't Milli Vanilli available?" Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan told CNN on June 1 that he was withdrawing because the event had "turned into a circus."

A fifth commented: "I think we've discovered the vocal equivalent of a bowl of potato salad with raisins in it," while another added: "It's got the energy of a senior who forced her way into the freshman talent show because she couldn't get into choir even though she auditioned every year."