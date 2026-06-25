EXCLUSIVE: 'Macho' Michael Jackson's Double Life as a Ladies' Man — Pop Star's Bodyguard Insists He Didn't Like Little Boys
June 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson was not interested in little boys, but instead lived what was described as a double life – presenting himself publicly as a fairy-like figure with a soft voice and childlike mannerisms, while privately displaying a more traditionally masculine personality and an attraction to women, according to claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal these claims have been made by Jackson's former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, in response to the documentary Leaving Neverland, which featured two men alleging Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.
Fiddes, a martial arts expert who says he spoke regularly with Jackson before the singer's death in 2009, stated: "Michael wasn't into boys – I saw none of that."
According to Fiddes, Jackson was instead interested in women and had multiple girlfriends.
The former minder claimed: "He was into women – and lots of them. He had three girlfriends on rotation when he died, including one of his nurses."
Fiddes also claimed Jackson deliberately used his distinctive high-pitched speaking voice in public.
"He put on his trademark effeminate voice in public to make him seem gentle and childlike," said Fiddes.
'He Spoke With This Baritone, Deep Voice'
Privately, however, Fiddes said Jackson spoke differently.
"He spoke with this baritone, deep voice. He would switch to that when he was in private and talk about his lust for women," Fiddes claimed. "He'd see them out of the window of his limos and talk about wanting to have them and what he wanted to do to them."
Fiddes, who also worked security for Kim Kardashian and Tom Cruise, further claimed Jackson once offered him $400,000 for sperm because he wanted an "athletic" child. Fiddes said he instead donated for free in 2001.
He added if Jackson had been alive to face further allegations, he believed the legendary singer "would have killed himself with an overdose or died from the shock of it if he'd gone to jail."
Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary Renews Interest
Fiddes' account of Jackson's apparent secret macho life has resurfaced as fans get set to mark the 17th death anniversary of the singer on June 25. Jackson was just 50 when he passed away 17 years ago on June 25, 200.
Dr. Conrad Murray, Jackson's former personal physician, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for his role in the singer's death after dosing him with propofol tranquilizer to help the performer sleep. He served about two years of a four-year prison sentence.
Since his release, he has relocated, faced medical licensing suspensions, and opened a medical facility in Trinidad and Tobago.
Following his conviction, Murray had his medical licenses in California, Nevada, and Texas suspended or revoked.
He served just under two years in a Los Angeles jail and was released in October 2013 due to prison overcrowding and credits for his time served. After leaving prison, he returned to his home country of Trinidad and Tobago, where he can practice as a physician.
In May 2023, he launched the DCM Medical Institute in Trinidad and Tobago. Over the years, he has continued to maintain his innocence, release memoirs, and do interviews regarding his time working with Jackson.
Inside Michael Jackson's Final Hours
At 10:30 am on Jackson's last day alive, Murray administered him a diluted form of propofol – a hospital-grade sedative not to be used to treat insomnia. Jackson finally fell asleep.
Murray stepped away to use the bathroom. When he returned, Jackson was not breathing. He began to do CPR. Prince and Paris came into the room and began crying when they saw Murray trying to save their father.
Finally, he called 911 and asked for an ambulance.
At 12:27 pm, paramedics arrived. Jackson was not breathing, and he had no pulse. He was in full cardiac arrest, and they still tried to resuscitate him, but could not.
At 1:07 pm, he was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. By 2:25 pm, Jackson had been pronounced dead.