EXCLUSIVE: 'Macho' Michael Jackson's Double Life as a Ladies' Man — Pop Star's Bodyguard Insists He Didn't Like Little Boys

Fiddes, a martial arts expert who says he spoke regularly with Jackson before the singer's death in 2009, stated: "Michael wasn't into boys – I saw none of that."

According to Fiddes, Jackson was instead interested in women and had multiple girlfriends.

The former minder claimed: "He was into women – and lots of them. He had three girlfriends on rotation when he died, including one of his nurses."

Fiddes also claimed Jackson deliberately used his distinctive high-pitched speaking voice in public.

"He put on his trademark effeminate voice in public to make him seem gentle and childlike," said Fiddes.