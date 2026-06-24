EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals New Michael Jackson Autopsy Secrets — Including Explosive 'Homicide Evidence' and How Star's Body Was Covered in Bruises
June 24 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson's bizarre and shocking death secrets – including a wig glued onto his balding head – can be revealed from a new review of his autopsy report that has surfaced 17 years after his death at the age of 50.
According to the 51-page document, L.A. coroners found the King of Pop was covered in scars and tattoos, had a pink pigment injected into his lips, numerous needle holes from shots to feed his drug habit, an odd "red discoloration" on his chest, and "an external catheter."
Shocking Autopsy Secrets and Murder Suspicions
He also had strange bruises on his knees and shins, as well as a mysterious cut on his back, investigators initially believed could point to homicide.
The Billie Jean singer died June 25, 2009, from a lethal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol, which he called his "milk," injected by private physician Dr. Conrad Murray, who later served two years for involuntary manslaughter.
The sleepless singer was pumped with enough of the drug to knock out a patient undergoing major surgery, the report declares, noting: "Propofol is not supposed to be used for insomnia relief."
Scary Skinny Figure and Secret Tattoos Exposed
The Thriller star was also scary-skinny, packing just 136 pounds on his ﬁve-foot-nine frame.
In addition, according to the document, his "head hair is sparse and connected to a wig," and "black eyeliner" was inked on his eyes, and his lips were injected with pink dye.
Other details include the fact that his eyebrows were tattooed black, as was the front of his scalp, apparently to blend his hairline with the wig.
For years, the Gloved One claimed to be suffering from the pigment-eating skin disease vitiligo – and doctors noted his skin was blotchy, with some areas light and others dark.
Hidden Lung Damage and 38 Needle Punctures
Coroners also found a slew of health ailments, including chronic lung inﬂammation, respiratory bronchiolitis, and hemorrhaging in both lungs.
His raging drug habit was also evident as docs discovered his body was covered with 38 indentations, including 13 punctures on the right side of his neck, arms, and ankles from shots that loaded him with a virtual pharmacy of mind-dazing medications.
Besides propofol, coroners found doses of lidocaine, an anesthetic; the tranquilizers diazepam and nordiazepam; lorazepam, for anti-anxiety; a sedative, midazolam; and ephedrine, which is used for narcolepsy and depression.
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Shamed Doc Fights Back Over Secret Addiction
At ﬁrst, Dr. Murray told authorities he only gave Jackson a small dose – 2.5 ml – of propofol, but test results showed the superstar received a dose 40 times greater. Murray hit back in an August 2014 YouTube video in which he claims Jackson was a secret Demerol junkie, and he was unaware the singer was suffering withdrawal from the powerful opioid.
"If Michael Jackson was on a propofol infusion or a drip, I would be completely responsible for not monitoring him – but he was not," Murray, now 73, said. "I never knew Michael, who is a friend of mine, was a drug addict. Michael was going through withdrawal, full withdrawal, after being on opiates for years and years."
The disgraced doc added, "His medication was stopped abruptly within 48 to 72 hours of his passing. And that night, Michael's insomnia was worse because he was in withdrawal, and I did not know that. Had I been aware of that information, Michael would have been under treatment for withdrawal."
Murray, Jackson's former personal physician, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for his role in the singer's death. He served about two years of a four-year prison sentence. Since his release, he has relocated, faced medical licensing suspensions, and opened a medical facility in Trinidad and Tobago. Following his conviction, Murray had his medical licenses in California, Nevada, and Texas suspended or revoked.
He served just under two years in a Los Angeles jail and was released in October 2013 due to prison overcrowding and credits for his time served. After leaving prison, he returned to his home country of Trinidad and Tobago, where he can practice as a physician.
In May 2023, he launched the DCM Medical Institute in Trinidad and Tobago. Over the years, he has continued to maintain his innocence, release memoirs, and done interviews regarding his time working with Jackson.