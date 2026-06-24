Male cosmetic procedures are becoming more common. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that more men are seeking subtle treatments designed to look natural and discreet.

One of the most private is non-surgical penis enlargement using dermal fillers. It is usually focused on girth, not length, and it is not publicly visible like jawline filler, hair restoration, or body sculpting.

That privacy is part of the appeal. It also makes provider choice more important. In the New York metro area, Allure Plastic Surgery is one example of a medical practice offering male enhancement consultations and dermal filler-based options within a broader men’s aesthetics category. The practice has offices in Manhattan, Staten Island, and Edison, NJ, and was founded by Dr. Elliot Heller, MD.