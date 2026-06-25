Music Icon Lionel Richie, 77, Sparks Health Fears by Axing Concert after Falling Ill on Stage Amid 'Dizziness' Complaints
June 25 2026, Published 8:02 a.m. ET
Lionel Richie has sparked fresh health fears by calling off a live concert after falling ill on stage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 77, was performing on the first night of new Sing A Song All Night Long tour at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota when he started "swaying uncontrollably."
'When You’re Feeling Dizzy, Sit Your A-- Down'
During a rendition of classic hit Dancing on the Ceiling, he told fans "When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down."
And after singing ballad Three Times A Lady, Richie called an unexpected intermission and did not return to the stage.
Richie's band also left the stage shortly afterwards and more than 40 minutes after he cut off the show, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to announce he wouldn't be able to return because he was feeling ill. "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well," he said. "Additional information will be available."
'These Guys Might Want To Retire Soon'
On social media, fans who attended the show shared their concerns and revealed that the singer had signaled throughout the performance that he wasn't feeling well.
One under wrote: "It's OK to say No when they ask (if) you would like to do a show. They watch these old clips on YouTube and they think the artist are still like that."
"Why are these old men still singing time to retire gracefully! And stop Embarrassing themselves!" commented a second.
A third said it echoed Michael Jackson's final performances, saying: "This was what Michael Jackson was fighting against. They make you sing and dance till the last day of your life."
"Wow, first Rod Stewart now Lionel Richie. I guess these guys who are nearly 80 might wanna retire soon," insisted another.
Singer Has Form For Pulling Gigs
The tour is a joint project with Earth, Wind & Fire and is scheduled to have 26 dates, including Wednesday’s opener.
Stops are also planned for New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Intuit Dome before concluding at Austin’s Moody Center on August 14.
On Tuesday night, Richie took to his Instagram Stories to thank everyone who helped in preparation for the tour. "Thank you to everyone in my band and crew for all the hard work, dedication, and long hours getting us ready for this tour," he wrote. "It takes an incredible team behind the scenes to make it all happen, and I’m grateful for each and every one of you."
It’s not the first time that the music legend has concerned fans.
Back in 2023 and while on the same tour as fellow veteran entertainer Cher, the singer was slammed after he canceled their sold-out Madison Square Garden show an hour after it was set to begin; when the singer said he was unable to fly into the Big Apple due to poor weather conditions.
The 20,000 fans in attendance, many who had spent thousands on travel, flights and accommodation, lashed out at the singer for keeping them waiting “all night long.”
"Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight," the singer said in a tweet at 8:31pm, and hour after it had been scheduled to be on stage.
"I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday."