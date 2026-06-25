Music Icon Lionel Richie, 77, Sparks Health Fears by Axing Concert after Falling Ill on Stage Amid 'Dizziness' Complaints

On social media, fans who attended the show shared their concerns and revealed that the singer had signaled throughout the performance that he wasn't feeling well.

One under wrote: "It's OK to say No when they ask (if) you would like to do a show. They watch these old clips on YouTube and they think the artist are still like that."

"Why are these old men still singing time to retire gracefully! And stop Embarrassing themselves!" commented a second.

A third said it echoed Michael Jackson's final performances, saying: "This was what Michael Jackson was fighting against. They make you sing and dance till the last day of your life."

"Wow, first Rod Stewart now Lionel Richie. I guess these guys who are nearly 80 might wanna retire soon," insisted another.