EXCLUSIVE: Fears Over Whereabouts of Warren Beatty, 89 — Pals of Hollywood Veteran Sound Alarm for Missing Buddy
June 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Warren Beatty has no time for old pals, including Jack Nicholson, 89, and Dustin Hoffman, 88, according to sources who say said two screen legends are worried sick over the 89-year-old Bonnie and Clyde star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "Jack and Warren have been best friends for the better part of their adult lives, and Dustin absolutely worships Warren's talent and instincts. But Warren has been so reclusive lately that Jack and Dustin have barely seen him over the last year and a half."
"It's tough because for Jack, and especially for Dustin, Warren is still their North Star the peer they will always look up to and the friend they will both do just about anything for."
Warren Beatty Retreats From Spotlight
According to the source, none of the three men will ever publicly admit when they've finally retired from Hollywood but Beatty is living more and more like somebody who doesn't want to work anymore.
"Warren's wife, Annette Bening, continues to be extremely active in her TV and film career and her philanthropy. She's charging ahead with all that stuff, while Warren spends most of his time hanging out at their house in L.A.," the source confided.
"In the current political climate, with big California and Los Angeles elections underway, people in the community, including Jack and Dustin, just wish that Warren would speak up and speak out a little more."
Hollywood Legend Finds Peace at Home
The insider explained no matter what Warren's energy level is, the Oscar-winning Reds director is always going to be most comfortable in a world that he totally controls and for now, that world is limited to his family home.
"He's accomplished everything he wants to in his career, and keeping up with the Hollywood rat race – even if it's still important to Annette holds no interest to him," the insider shared.
"As sad as it makes Jack and Dustin, Warren is finally happy to be in a place where other people can have their time in the spotlight. For the first time in decades, he doesn't need to be the center of attention anymore."