EXCLUSIVE: Fears Over Whereabouts of Warren Beatty, 89 — Pals of Hollywood Veteran Sound Alarm for Missing Buddy

Warren Beatty has no time for old pals, including Jack Nicholson, 89, and Dustin Hoffman, 88, according to sources who say said two screen legends are worried sick over the 89-year-old Bonnie and Clyde star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "Jack and Warren have been best friends for the better part of their adult lives, and Dustin absolutely worships Warren's talent and instincts. But Warren has been so reclusive lately that Jack and Dustin have barely seen him over the last year and a half."

"It's tough because for Jack, and especially for Dustin, Warren is still their North Star the peer they will always look up to and the friend they will both do just about anything for."