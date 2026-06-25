EXCLUSIVE: Motormouth Madonna's Desperately Seeking Attention — 67-Year-Old Pop Diva's Raunchy J.F.K. Jr's Bedroom Claim Branded as Her Latest Grab For Relevance

JFK Jr. – who died in a 1999 plane crash at age 38 with wife Carolyn Bessette – was briefly linked to the Like a Virgin hitmaker before his marriage, but Madonna had previously kept the intimate details of their romance under wraps.

Her bombshell revelation – while conveniently promoting her album Confessions II – generated headlines around the world, and according to insiders, that's exactly what the publicity-hungry Queen of Pop was counting on.

"Madonna knew that dropping JFK Jr.'s name would get people talking about her again, and that's all she cares about. She's shameless," a source said.

Insiders said Madonna has spent years scrabbling to remain relevant and clinging to her long-faded youth.