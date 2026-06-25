EXCLUSIVE: Motormouth Madonna's Desperately Seeking Attention — 67-Year-Old Pop Diva's Raunchy J.F.K. Jr's Bedroom Claim Branded as Her Latest Grab For Relevance
June 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bigmouth Madonna is chasing headlines by dishing details about her long-ago fling with John F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When the Material Girl, 67, was recently grilled about who gave her the best sex ever, the Live to Tell singer swore she'd only name "dead people" and stage-whispered the late hunk's name.
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JFK Jr. – who died in a 1999 plane crash at age 38 with wife Carolyn Bessette – was briefly linked to the Like a Virgin hitmaker before his marriage, but Madonna had previously kept the intimate details of their romance under wraps.
Her bombshell revelation – while conveniently promoting her album Confessions II – generated headlines around the world, and according to insiders, that's exactly what the publicity-hungry Queen of Pop was counting on.
"Madonna knew that dropping JFK Jr.'s name would get people talking about her again, and that's all she cares about. She's shameless," a source said.
Insiders said Madonna has spent years scrabbling to remain relevant and clinging to her long-faded youth.
Madonna 'Terrified' of Growing Older
"Her face's hardly moves. She's had so much work done, and she only wants more because she can't accept that she's aging," an insider shared. "She's terrified of becoming invisible.
"It's the same reason she's always posting embarrassing things on social media. She's so thirsty for attention, she doesn't care how low she has to sink to get it."
According to spies, that's also why the cougar is always on the hunt for young cubs – like her latest boytoy, 29-year-old soccer stud Akeem Morris.
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"She and Akeem have been together for more than two years, but no one will be shocked if she dumps him once he turns 30. She's so obsessed with youth. It's a currency in her eyes because she knows the younger the guys are, the more attention she gets," said an insider.
According to the insider, the JFK Jr. revelation is just one more example of Madonna doing whatever it takes to get attention.
"Everyone is rolling their eyes because her motives are so transparent," the insider explained. "She's got an album to promote, and she's using a dead guy to do it."