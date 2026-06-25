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EXCLUSIVE: 'You Killed Matthew Perry' — Grieving 'Friends' Star's Family Labels His Personal Assistant a 'Monster'

Matthew Perry's family accused former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa of causing the actor's death during an emotional sentencing hearing tied to the ketamine case.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's family accused former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa of causing the actor's death during an emotional sentencing hearing tied to the ketamine case.

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June 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Matthew Perry's prison-bound former personal assistant is a conniving "monster" who sold his drug-addicted boss down the river for cash – then cozied up to his grieving kin to conceal the depth of his betrayal, the Friends actor's family charged in open court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a gripping public showdown, Perry's family accused Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, of killing his best friend at his May 27 sentencing for injecting Matthew with ketamine at least 27 times in the days before his death – including the fatal dose.

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Suzanne Morrison accused Kenneth Iwamasa of betraying Matthew Perry's trust and enabling his ketamine use.
Source: Snorlax / MEGA

Suzanne Morrison accused Kenneth Iwamasa of betraying Matthew Perry's trust and enabling his ketamine use.

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"Matthew trusted [you]. We trusted [you]," his grieving mother, Suzanne Morrison, wrote in a letter that was read aloud in court as Iwamasa grimly looked on.

"[Your] most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction. But instead of protecting Matthew, [you] aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another."

In the end, the 82-year-old added, Iwamasa's backstabbing "killed" her son.

"You could have called someone," added Perry's anguished stepfather, Keith Morrison, 78, but "you didn't do that because you were living a pretty damn good life... you were living like a king."

Perry tragically died Oct. 27, 2023, from the acute effects of the hallucinogenic anesthetic. Roughly a year later, Iwamasa – the actor's $150,000-a-year, live-in helper since 2022 – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.

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Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in Perry's ketamine-related death.
Source: US DOJ/Mega / MEGA

Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in Perry's ketamine-related death.

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Iwamasa was the fifth and final person to face justice in connection with Perry's demise. The others are Jasveen Sangha, the "Ketamine Queen," who admitted to being Perry's supplier; Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who confessed to illegally selling ketamine to him; Erik Fleming, who sourced the ketamine; and Dr. Mark Chavez, who supplied the drug that eventually found its way to the beloved sitcom star.

Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.

Shockingly, Perry's family claimed Iwamasa's betrayal continued even after their loved one's death, as the scheming Judas pretended to be "the good guy who tried to save Matthew."

"He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery," recalled Suzanne in her letter. "If he saw a rainbow – one of Matthew's favorite things – he would call me."

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Madeline Morrison said Iwamasa speaking at Perry's funeral remains difficult for the family to accept
Source: MEGA

Madeline Morrison said Iwamasa speaking at Perry's funeral remains difficult for the family to accept

Meanwhile, Perry's sister, Madeline Morrison, recalled how the convicted criminal clung to their family following her sibling's shocking passing at age 54.

"Kenny even spoke at Matthew's funeral," she charged in court. "The person responsible for my brother's death stood up and addressed the people who loved him most.

"That is like a cruel joke I still struggle with. He didn't just take my brother's life – he tainted our final memories of saying goodbye."

At his sentencing, Iwamasa responded to Matthew's family in the courtroom's front row with a feeble apology.

"I'm so sorry to all of you," he bleated, before adding of his betrayal, "I'll take that to my grave."

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