EXCLUSIVE: 'You Killed Matthew Perry' — Grieving 'Friends' Star's Family Labels His Personal Assistant a 'Monster'

"Matthew trusted [you]. We trusted [you]," his grieving mother, Suzanne Morrison, wrote in a letter that was read aloud in court as Iwamasa grimly looked on.

"[Your] most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction. But instead of protecting Matthew, [you] aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another."

In the end, the 82-year-old added, Iwamasa's backstabbing "killed" her son.

"You could have called someone," added Perry's anguished stepfather, Keith Morrison, 78, but "you didn't do that because you were living a pretty damn good life... you were living like a king."

Perry tragically died Oct. 27, 2023, from the acute effects of the hallucinogenic anesthetic. Roughly a year later, Iwamasa – the actor's $150,000-a-year, live-in helper since 2022 – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.