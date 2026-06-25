EXCLUSIVE: 'Ted Lasso' Tied Up in Tension — Hannah Waddingham Confesses to Struggles With Control Freak Co-Star Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has a "love-hate relationship" with costar Jason Sudeikis because of his incessant rewrites of the script, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sudeikis, 50, cocreated the show, writes the scripts and stars as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage an English soccer team. Waddingham, 51, plays Rebecca Welton, the team's owner and Ted's boss.

The two are BFFs on screen, but behind the scenes, her feelings are more mixed because of Sudeikis's frequent script changes.