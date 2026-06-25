EXCLUSIVE: 'Ted Lasso' Tied Up in Tension — Hannah Waddingham Confesses to Struggles With Control Freak Co-Star Jason Sudeikis
June 25 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has a "love-hate relationship" with costar Jason Sudeikis because of his incessant rewrites of the script, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sudeikis, 50, cocreated the show, writes the scripts and stars as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage an English soccer team. Waddingham, 51, plays Rebecca Welton, the team's owner and Ted's boss.
The two are BFFs on screen, but behind the scenes, her feelings are more mixed because of Sudeikis's frequent script changes.
Waddingham's Comments Raise Eyebrows
"There's always going to be a bit of give and take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works," said Waddingham.
"He hears it in the room, and then we tweak. With that boy, you've got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute," she added.
She said their real-life relationship is reflected in the script, noting: "The beauty of Ted and Rebecca's relationship is that they do call each other out on things."
But show insiders are baffled by the actress' decision to put Sudeikis on blast.
Insiders Question Waddingham's Motives
"People are wondering why this needed to be said," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "What was the goal? It feels like a story that didn't need to become a story."
A source close to the production pointed out constant rewrites have always been Sudeikis's M.O.
"He's obsessive about getting it right," the tipster said. "He keeps refining scenes until the very last moment because he believes they can always be better."
Insiders Reject Toxic Set Claims
And despite Hannah's comments, there was little tension on the set.
"This wasn't a toxic workplace," another source told RadarOnline.com. "Quite the opposite. People loved coming to work. There was a genuine sense of camaraderie and respect."
After a three-year hiatus, the new season of Ted Lasso will debut Aug. 5 on Apple TV.