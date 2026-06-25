EXCLUSIVE: Brangelina's New Zahara Battle – Angelina Jolie Blasts Ex Brad Pitt as 'Bad Dad' for Passing on Daughter's College Graduation

He believes it's part of her ongoing plot to paint him as an irresponsible father for missing a milestone family event, just the latest round in the "campaign of alienation" he thinks she's waged for years to estrange him from their children, said a source.

Brad Pitt is being accused of not attending and failing to congratulate daughter Zahara Jolie on her graduation from Spelman College, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sources close to the F1 star said he has hit back, furious that former wife, Angelina Jolie , has alienated him from their children and set him up to look like the bad guy to their kids once again.

"Brad is upset – he says he was shut out and not even told when it was happening," the insider said.

"Angelina's response is to paint him as the villain for not reaching out," the source shared. "She says he should have been aware that this is her graduation year and made an effort to show up for her."

"[But] when you've made clear that you're pushing him away from the children, a reasonable person cannot then complain that he's not involved in their lives," the source continued.

A source close to Pitt said he's also furious over claims he didn't send Zahara a gift or congratulations.

"He feels like no matter what he does, it's twisted against him," the insider said. "He's tried reaching out. He's tried staying respectful. But every gesture gets filtered through Angelina's narrative."