EXCLUSIVE: Brangelina's New Zahara Battle – Angelina Jolie Blasts Ex Brad Pitt as 'Bad Dad' for Passing on Daughter's College Graduation
June 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt is being accused of not attending and failing to congratulate daughter Zahara Jolie on her graduation from Spelman College, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sources close to the F1 star said he has hit back, furious that former wife, Angelina Jolie, has alienated him from their children and set him up to look like the bad guy to their kids once again.
He believes it's part of her ongoing plot to paint him as an irresponsible father for missing a milestone family event, just the latest round in the "campaign of alienation" he thinks she's waged for years to estrange him from their children, said a source.
Brad Feels Frozen Out Again
"Brad is upset – he says he was shut out and not even told when it was happening," the insider said.
"Angelina's response is to paint him as the villain for not reaching out," the source shared. "She says he should have been aware that this is her graduation year and made an effort to show up for her."
"[But] when you've made clear that you're pushing him away from the children, a reasonable person cannot then complain that he's not involved in their lives," the source continued.
A source close to Pitt said he's also furious over claims he didn't send Zahara a gift or congratulations.
"He feels like no matter what he does, it's twisted against him," the insider said. "He's tried reaching out. He's tried staying respectful. But every gesture gets filtered through Angelina's narrative."
Brad Feels Excluded From Milestones
The source claimed Pitt has long felt frozen out of major moments in his children's lives and believes this latest controversy is another example.
An insider pointed out Brad "would have caused total chaos" if he'd shown up to a public event on his own without warning – in which case, Angie would probably have accused him of trying to make it all about him.
Sources reported Angelina and several of Zahara's siblings were there to cheer for her at the graduation ceremony.
Kids Plead for Peace Talks
The incident has triggered yet another war of words between Pitt and Angelina, but now their six kids are begging their famous parents to find a way to stop bickering and make peace before she skips the country later this summer, a source said.
"This has been horribly painful for all involved. No child wants to see their parents fight like this," said an insider.
Even so, there's no question whose side they're on – their mother's, the insider explained.
"They're fiercely protective of their mom so whenever there's any sort of conflict, even over something relatively minor, they typically back her," the source said.