Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brangelina's New Zahara Battle – Angelina Jolie Blasts Ex Brad Pitt as 'Bad Dad' for Passing on Daughter's College Graduation

Angelina Jolie allegedly criticizes Brad Pitt over missing Zahara's college graduation.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie allegedly criticizes Brad Pitt over missing Zahara's college graduation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brad Pitt is being accused of not attending and failing to congratulate daughter Zahara Jolie on her graduation from Spelman College, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sources close to the F1 star said he has hit back, furious that former wife, Angelina Jolie, has alienated him from their children and set him up to look like the bad guy to their kids once again.

He believes it's part of her ongoing plot to paint him as an irresponsible father for missing a milestone family event, just the latest round in the "campaign of alienation" he thinks she's waged for years to estrange him from their children, said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Feels Frozen Out Again

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt reportedly claims he was not informed about Zahara Jolie's graduation ceremony.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Brad Pitt reportedly claims he was not informed about Zahara Jolie's graduation ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

"Brad is upset – he says he was shut out and not even told when it was happening," the insider said.

"Angelina's response is to paint him as the villain for not reaching out," the source shared. "She says he should have been aware that this is her graduation year and made an effort to show up for her."

"[But] when you've made clear that you're pushing him away from the children, a reasonable person cannot then complain that he's not involved in their lives," the source continued.

A source close to Pitt said he's also furious over claims he didn't send Zahara a gift or congratulations.

"He feels like no matter what he does, it's twisted against him," the insider said. "He's tried reaching out. He's tried staying respectful. But every gesture gets filtered through Angelina's narrative."

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Feels Excluded From Milestones

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Angelina Jolie attended Zahara's Spelman College graduation with several siblings.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Sources said Angelina Jolie attended Zahara's Spelman College graduation with several siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed Pitt has long felt frozen out of major moments in his children's lives and believes this latest controversy is another example.

An insider pointed out Brad "would have caused total chaos" if he'd shown up to a public event on his own without warning – in which case, Angie would probably have accused him of trying to make it all about him.

Sources reported Angelina and several of Zahara's siblings were there to cheer for her at the graduation ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Kids Plead for Peace Talks

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
RFK Jr.'s snake dance has sparked questions as details emerge about Kennedy's reptile fascination.

EXCLUSIVE: R.F.K. Jr's Crazy Snake Dance — Truth Behind Kooky Kennedy's Reptile Romp

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Wasteful and Pointless' Daily Diet Requirement to Personal Chef Revealed While at $40Million Royal Lodge

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Pitt and Angelina's children want their parents to end their ongoing feud.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders claimed Pitt and Angelina's children want their parents to end their ongoing feud.

The incident has triggered yet another war of words between Pitt and Angelina, but now their six kids are begging their famous parents to find a way to stop bickering and make peace before she skips the country later this summer, a source said.

"This has been horribly painful for all involved. No child wants to see their parents fight like this," said an insider.

Even so, there's no question whose side they're on – their mother's, the insider explained.

"They're fiercely protective of their mom so whenever there's any sort of conflict, even over something relatively minor, they typically back her," the source said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.