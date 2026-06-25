EXCLUSIVE: R.F.K. Jr's Crazy Snake Dance — Truth Behind Kooky Kennedy's Reptile Romp

The fleet-footed Health and Human Services Secretary, 72, cornered the harmless critters on the patio of Dr. Mehmet Oz – administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – in a video that went viral on social media.

Reptile wrangler Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did a quick two-step while rounding up a pair of slithering North American racer snakes with his bare hands in front of wailing wife Cheryl Hines , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cheryl Hines reacted with alarm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handled two North American racer snakes with his bare hands.

As RFK grabs at the scaly serpents, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star can be heard saying, "Honey, honey! Why? Why?"

The unfazed outdoorsman – who was dressed in business clothes – held the animals by their tails as they fought back and calmly remarks, "Black snakes – they're biting me."

Hines said: "You are nuts."

Days later, RFK posted another video from an earlier unspecified date that showed him scooping up a rattlesnake with a net.

After dropping the fanged trespasser in a bucket, he said: "This is a beautiful snake. This is a Western diamondback. You can tell by these rings at the end of his tail."