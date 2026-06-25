EXCLUSIVE: R.F.K. Jr's Crazy Snake Dance — Truth Behind Kooky Kennedy's Reptile Romp
June 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Reptile wrangler Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did a quick two-step while rounding up a pair of slithering North American racer snakes with his bare hands in front of wailing wife Cheryl Hines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fleet-footed Health and Human Services Secretary, 72, cornered the harmless critters on the patio of Dr. Mehmet Oz – administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – in a video that went viral on social media.
RFK's Snake Obsession Stuns Wife
As RFK grabs at the scaly serpents, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star can be heard saying, "Honey, honey! Why? Why?"
The unfazed outdoorsman – who was dressed in business clothes – held the animals by their tails as they fought back and calmly remarks, "Black snakes – they're biting me."
Hines said: "You are nuts."
Days later, RFK posted another video from an earlier unspecified date that showed him scooping up a rattlesnake with a net.
After dropping the fanged trespasser in a bucket, he said: "This is a beautiful snake. This is a Western diamondback. You can tell by these rings at the end of his tail."
RFK's Animal Tales Get Stranger
But those incidents were far from RFK's first brushes with the animal kingdom.
In footage shared in 2024, the former environmental lawyer recalls years earlier he'd witnessed a driver strike a bear cub during a falconing trip in upstate New York.
He explained: "I pulled over, and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was gonna skin the bear. It was in very good condition, and I was gonna put the meat in my refrigerator."
RFK Admits Bizarre Bear Prank
But when RFK was later delayed in New York City, he and pals got rid of the roadkill in Central Park by jokingly staging the scene to make it appear as if the 44-pound cub was struck by a bicycle.
He recalled: "So we went and did that, and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it."