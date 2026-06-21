Bill Maher Calls Audience 'Liars' After They Claim They'll Visit Barack Obama's $850M Presidential Center

The clash unfolded during June 19th's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher after the host asked guests Rep. Ro Khanna and Politico columnist Jonathan Martin to explain the Obama Presidential Center to him.

"But you guys were both at the Obama Library. Do we have a picture of the Obama library?" Maher said. "Because it looks like something aliens built in Dubai. I like it. Why do it cost $850 million? I don't understand why progressives like this. Couldn't that money be better spent on something else? Who's going to go to this?"

Maher then questioned the value of presidential libraries altogether.

"Why does anyone need a presidential library?" he asked. "These monuments to somebody's ego out of office."