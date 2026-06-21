EXCLUSIVE: Tragic 'Superman' Star Christopher Reeve Receives Poignant Secret Tribute — Hidden in New 'Supergirl' Movie
June 21 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET
Christopher Reeve's legacy will live on in a subtle but deeply personal way in the new Supergirl film, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Its star, Milly Alcock, has revealed her costume contains material from the cape worn by the iconic late actor in 1978's Superman.
'Supergirl' Honors 'Superman' Legend
The tribute was disclosed by Australian Alcock, 26, ahead of the release of Warner Bros.' Supergirl later this month.
The actress, who makes her debut as Kara Zor-El in the highly anticipated superhero movie, explained costume designers incorporated fabric from Reeve's original cape into her own costume.
Reeve, who died in 2004 at the age of 52 after complications linked to an infection years after being crippled following a horse riding fall, remains one of the most beloved actors to portray Superman and is widely regarded as the definitive screen version of the character.
Speaking about the connection between the new film and Superman's cinematic past, Alcock revealed the remarkable detail hidden within her costume.
She said, "My cape in this film was remade using material from the original Superman cape. Yeah, I think that they found there was like 16 meters of that material, so yeah, that's in the back of my cape now."
Hidden Cape Detail Revealed
The revelation has been welcomed by fans of Reeve, whose life was transformed by a catastrophic horseback riding accident in 1995, which left him paralyzed from the neck down.
In the years that followed, he became an influential advocate for disability rights and spinal cord research, helping to establish a legacy that extended far beyond his acting career.
A source close to the production of Supergirl told us: "The decision to literally stitch in a tribute to Christopher was never intended as a publicity stunt. It was a genuine gesture of respect for him and everything he represented to generations of Superman fans.
"There was a feeling among the creative team that the new generation of DC heroes should remain connected to the people who built upon his superhero legacy. Using part of Christopher's original cape was seen as a meaningful way of honoring that history."
Reeve first appeared as Superman in Richard Donner's 1978 blockbuster Superman, later reprising the role in Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.
His portrayal helped define the modern superhero movie and continues to influence adaptations of the character decades later.
Milly Alcock Embraces Big Challenge
Alcock's film is based on Tom King's acclaimed comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, adapted for the screen by Ana Nogueira.
The story follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on a quest alongside a young alien girl named Knolle to track down the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hill after he murders Knolle's father.
The actress previously admitted she was initially intimidated by the prospect of taking on such an iconic role, but ultimately embraced the challenge.
Alcock made the admission as she recalled the moment she decided to pursue the part, saying: "I looked at myself in the mirror, and I was like, 'Who am I to turn down this opportunity?'
"I knew that it was what I needed to do, because it scared me. And I thought, 'Well, I get one big, bad, beautiful life. Why not f------ go for it? Just f------ go for it! What are you, scared? Get over yourself.'"
Another film insider said the hidden Reeve cape tribute serves as a symbolic passing of the torch between generations of DC heroes.
They added: "For audiences, it's a costume detail. For the people who worked on the film, it's a reminder that Christopher Reeve's influence is still woven into the fabric of these characters."