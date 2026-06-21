EXCLUSIVE: Tragic 'Superman' Star Christopher Reeve Receives Poignant Secret Tribute — Hidden in New 'Supergirl' Movie

The tribute was disclosed by Australian Alcock, 26, ahead of the release of Warner Bros.' Supergirl later this month.

The actress, who makes her debut as Kara Zor-El in the highly anticipated superhero movie, explained costume designers incorporated fabric from Reeve's original cape into her own costume.

Reeve, who died in 2004 at the age of 52 after complications linked to an infection years after being crippled following a horse riding fall, remains one of the most beloved actors to portray Superman and is widely regarded as the definitive screen version of the character.

Speaking about the connection between the new film and Superman's cinematic past, Alcock revealed the remarkable detail hidden within her costume.

She said, "My cape in this film was remade using material from the original Superman cape. Yeah, I think that they found there was like 16 meters of that material, so yeah, that's in the back of my cape now."