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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Reexamines FBI Move That May Have Cost Investigators Their Best Lead

image of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators are reportedly revisiting a controversial decision made in the days after Nancy Guthrie's abduction.

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June 21 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Nearly five months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home, investigators are taking a fresh look at a decision made in the earliest days of the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report from Air Mail, some now believe the move may have cost authorities their best chance of tracking her alleged kidnappers.

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A High-Stakes Gamble

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image of An alleged ransom note demanded $4 million in Bitcoin and warned the terms were non-negotiable.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

An alleged ransom note demanded $4 million in Bitcoin and warned the terms were non-negotiable.

Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Arizona home on February 1, triggering a massive investigation and desperate pleas from her family.

Days later, a ransom note sent to TMZ demanded $4 million in Bitcoin for her safe return, claiming she was "safe but scared."

The alleged kidnappers warned that the demand would increase if payment was not made within four days and insisted the terms were non-negotiable: "Or else."

Rather than send the full amount, however, investigators reportedly pursued a different strategy aimed at identifying whoever was behind the messages.

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The $152 Bitcoin Plan

image of Authorities reportedly attempted to track the suspected kidnappers by sending just $152 to a crypto wallet.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities reportedly attempted to track the suspected kidnappers by sending just $152 to a crypto wallet.

According to Air Mail, members of the FBI-led task force attempted to "tickle the wire" by depositing just $152 into a cryptocurrency wallet linked to the ransom demand.

The plan was reportedly based on the belief that investigators could track the culprit if they attempted to move or cash out the funds. But nothing happened.

The money allegedly sat untouched, leaving authorities unable to identify the person controlling the wallet.

The outlet reported that some sources connected to the case now view the decision as a potentially critical missed opportunity.

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A Second Chilling Message

image of A second message reportedly claimed Nancy's body could be returned in exchange for payment.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A second message reportedly claimed Nancy's body could be returned in exchange for payment.

After the original ransom deadline passed, another email reportedly arrived from the same IP address. Sources told Air Mail the message became known among investigators as the "bad" email.

According to a person familiar with the case, the note opened with an "apology" before stating that Nancy's body could be returned for the same $4 million payment — or another negotiated amount.

The message prompted Nancy's children, including Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, to make a direct public appeal.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," Savannah said in an Instagram video alongside siblings Annie and Camron.

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image of Nearly five months after Nancy vanished, investigators are still searching for answers and have yet to name any suspects.
Source: NBC

Nearly five months after Nancy vanished, investigators are still searching for answers and have yet to name any suspects.

Despite the passage of time, no suspects have been publicly identified or charged in connection with Nancy's disappearance.

Investigators are reportedly working with limited evidence, including a strand of hair, a glove found near the home, and doorbell footage showing an armed, masked figure outside on the night she vanished.

A detective assigned to the task force reportedly referred to the controversial ransom strategy as "the Big Jake Theory," a reference to the 1971 Western about a family refusing to let kidnappers profit from an abduction.

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