Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Reexamines FBI Move That May Have Cost Investigators Their Best Lead

Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Arizona home on February 1, triggering a massive investigation and desperate pleas from her family.

Days later, a ransom note sent to TMZ demanded $4 million in Bitcoin for her safe return, claiming she was "safe but scared."

The alleged kidnappers warned that the demand would increase if payment was not made within four days and insisted the terms were non-negotiable: "Or else."

Rather than send the full amount, however, investigators reportedly pursued a different strategy aimed at identifying whoever was behind the messages.