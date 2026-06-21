Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under fire again over reports investigators examined his connections to financier David Rowland during a Serious Fraud Office inquiry linked to the collapse of Icelandic bank Kaupthing, adding another chapter to long-running questions about the former royal's business relationships. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old former Duke of York is said to have been referenced in intelligence gathered by the Serious Fraud Office between 2009 and 2011 as investigators examined the movement of funds connected to Kaupthing before the bank's collapse during the global financial crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Windsor's Banking Links Scrutinized

Source: MEGA Investigators examined Andrew Windsor's business relationships.

The inquiry focused on events surrounding the failed lender and related financial transactions. No charges were ever brought against Rowland, Banque Havilland, or Andrew in connection with the investigation. Andrew has also consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to his financial and professional activities. A source familiar with the matter told us: "What attracted attention was not necessarily any allegation of criminal conduct by Andrew himself, but the extent of his involvement with influential financial figures at a time when major investigations into banking activities were underway. Investigators wanted to understand who was speaking to whom and what relationships existed behind the scenes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The disgraced royal represented British trade interests overseas.

Another insider said, "The concern for officials was always reputational. Andrew was representing Britain overseas and cultivating relationships with wealthy investors. That inevitably raised questions about where official duties ended, and private associations began." According to reports, the Serious Fraud Office gathered intelligence relating to Andrew's activities in Luxembourg while he maintained ties to Rowland, a Conservative Party donor whose family established Banque Havilland after acquiring assets connected to Kaupthing's Luxembourg operations. Former Serious Fraud Office investigator Mick Randall said: "We were logging intelligence on (the then) Prince Andrew. Intelligence reports were going into the SFO system on his activities in Luxembourg with the Rowlands."

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators' 'Grubby' Verdict

Source: MEGA; DOJ Andrew Windsor leaked confidential trade data to Jeffrey Epstein.

Discussing the relationship, Randall added: "We thought it was a bit strange and grubby." The investigation into Kaupthing stemmed from the collapse of Iceland's banking system during the 2008 financial crisis. Thousands of foreign depositors, including many from Britain, were affected when restrictions were imposed on access to funds, creating political tensions between the UK and Iceland. Andrew's links to Rowland have previously attracted attention. Reports have claimed while serving as a UK trade envoy, he shared information relating to the Icelandic financial crisis with Rowland. The former royal has denied wrongdoing. At the opening of Banque Havilland in 2009, Andrew publicly praised Rowland's business venture. He said: "I welcome the initiative of an English family who took the risk of investing outside the borders of the UK." Reports have also noted Andrew referred to Rowland as his "money man" and maintained contact with him during the period in question.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew in February.