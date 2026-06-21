Joe Rogan: Donald Trump Joked About Terror Attack Threat Before White House UFC Bomb Plot Was Foiled: 'We Gotta Go Somehow'

Joe Rogan revealed Donald Trump once responded to his fears about a potential terrorist attack with a dark joke — a comment that has taken on new significance after authorities allegedly foiled a bomb plot connected to the planned White House UFC event, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The podcast host shared the story during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with UFC star Justin Gaethje while reflecting on one of the sport's biggest nights.

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Trump's Response to Rogans's Fears

Source: @TheJoeRoganExperience/YouTube Trump allegedly replied, 'We got to go somehow,' when Rogan expressed concerns about a terror threat.

Rogan explained that security concerns were on his mind while attending the event and that he brought them up directly to Trump. "I said to Trump, I go, 'I hope we don't die in a terrorist attack,'" Rogan recalled. "I said to Trump, 'I hope we don't die in a terrorist attack.' He goes, 'We got to go somehow.'" The UFC commentator said he laughed off the remark but wasn't exactly eager to test fate. "I go, 'That's funny. Yeah. Like this, everyone will remember it for the rest of eternity. But no, I'll pass. Sign me up.'"

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Source: @TheJoeRoganExperience/YouTube Rogan shared the story during a conversation with UFC fighter Justin Gaethje on his podcast.

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Gaethje Felt the Same Way

Source: @TheJoeRoganExperience/YouTube Gaethje admitted he was 'really nervous' attending the high-profile UFC event.

Earlier in the episode, Gaethje admitted he also felt uneasy being surrounded by so many high-profile figures and the heightened security presence. "I was honestly really nervous, Joe," he said. "I was like, Dude, there's like just again being around everybody and something could happen." The fighter specifically referenced concerns about drones and other potential threats. "The drones that could, you know, that they stopped. Like again, I wasn't knowing what to expect and then tell after the fight cuz again, we couldn't take it in. It was a beautiful thing."

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'Greatest Events'

Source: mega Despite those fears, Rogan called the event 'the greatest sporting event in the history of the world.'

Despite the anxiety, both men ultimately described the event as unforgettable. Rogan called it "one of the greatest events that any sporting event has ever put on" and even suggested it may have been "the greatest sporting event in the history of the world." Gaethje eventually found humor in the situation as well, joking: "I was like, 'F--- it. If I get taken out in the middle of the cage, how f------ legendary would that be?'"

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Alleged White House Attack Plot

Source: mega Federal prosecutors charged five men accused of plotting a mass-casualty attack targeting UFC Freedom 250.