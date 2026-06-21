Joe Rogan: Donald Trump Joked About Terror Attack Threat Before White House UFC Bomb Plot Was Foiled: 'We Gotta Go Somehow'
June 21 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan revealed Donald Trump once responded to his fears about a potential terrorist attack with a dark joke — a comment that has taken on new significance after authorities allegedly foiled a bomb plot connected to the planned White House UFC event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The podcast host shared the story during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with UFC star Justin Gaethje while reflecting on one of the sport's biggest nights.
Trump's Response to Rogans's Fears
Rogan explained that security concerns were on his mind while attending the event and that he brought them up directly to Trump.
"I said to Trump, I go, 'I hope we don't die in a terrorist attack,'" Rogan recalled. "I said to Trump, 'I hope we don't die in a terrorist attack.' He goes, 'We got to go somehow.'"
The UFC commentator said he laughed off the remark but wasn't exactly eager to test fate.
"I go, 'That's funny. Yeah. Like this, everyone will remember it for the rest of eternity. But no, I'll pass. Sign me up.'"
Gaethje Felt the Same Way
Earlier in the episode, Gaethje admitted he also felt uneasy being surrounded by so many high-profile figures and the heightened security presence.
"I was honestly really nervous, Joe," he said. "I was like, Dude, there's like just again being around everybody and something could happen."
The fighter specifically referenced concerns about drones and other potential threats.
"The drones that could, you know, that they stopped. Like again, I wasn't knowing what to expect and then tell after the fight cuz again, we couldn't take it in. It was a beautiful thing."
'Greatest Events'
Despite the anxiety, both men ultimately described the event as unforgettable.
Rogan called it "one of the greatest events that any sporting event has ever put on" and even suggested it may have been "the greatest sporting event in the history of the world."
Gaethje eventually found humor in the situation as well, joking: "I was like, 'F--- it. If I get taken out in the middle of the cage, how f------ legendary would that be?'"
Alleged White House Attack Plot
The conversation comes after the Justice Department announced charges against five men accused of plotting an attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.
According to the United States Attorney's Office, the men "conspired to plan and execute a mass casualty event targeting U.S. officials in attendance at UFC Freedom 250 hosted on the White House grounds."
Federal prosecutors allege "the conspirators planned to deploy drones armed with explosives in and around the UFC Freedom 250 event in order to force an evacuation of the event and then planned to deploy snipers to fire upon 'high value targets' within the fleeing crowd."
FBI Director Kash Patel said authorities became aware of the threat on June 10 and quickly moved to stop it, stating: "Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold."