EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Facing $5Million Loss in Jam Business' As Ambitious Duchess' As Ever Brand Heads for Another Sticky Situation
June 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's lifestyle venture As Ever is facing a sticky mess as large quantities of its food products – including its famous jam – could remain unsold before their shelf lives expire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old duchess launched her Goop-style business in 2025, positioning it as a premium lifestyle business offering jams, teas, baking mixes, flower sprinkles, and wine.
Meghan Markle's Brand Faces Pressure
Her brand initially enjoyed strong demand, with several product launches selling out within minutes.
Since then, however, analysts and industry observers have pointed to reports of declining website traffic and slowing sales, while Markle has continued to promote the business alongside public appearances, charitable engagements, and social media content featuring her husband, Prince Harry, 41, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
A source familiar with the business told us, "The issue isn't brand awareness. Meghan's profile ensures people know exactly what As Ever is. The real concern inside the industry is whether customer demand is anywhere near strong enough to absorb the volume of inventory that was produced after those initial launches sold out so quickly.
"It's one thing to sell a limited run in minutes when there's excitement and curiosity around a new venture. It's something entirely different to maintain those sales levels month after month once the novelty wears off."
As Ever's 'Risk' Revealed
"There was a huge amount of confidence after the early success," the insider continued. "The sellouts created a belief that demand would continue growing at a similar pace, which appears to have encouraged a much more ambitious production strategy.
"The gamble was that the brand could quickly evolve from a celebrity-backed launch into a sustainable lifestyle business with repeat customers. What people are watching now is whether the market is actually large enough to support the amount of stock that was ordered during that period of optimism."
The source noted, "Food products come with a clock attached to them. Unlike fashion or homeware, you can't simply leave them sitting in a warehouse indefinitely and hope sales pick up later. If traffic and sales don't increase significantly over the coming months, there is a genuine risk that substantial quantities of inventory could reach their expiry dates before finding buyers.
'That's the Scenario People Close to the Business Will Be Desperate to Avoid'
"If that happens, the financial consequences could be severe. Based on current estimates of remaining stock, Meghan could potentially be looking at losses in the region of $5million on the jam range alone as, if it can't be sold, the produce will have to be binned.
"Once products pass their sell-by dates they effectively become worthless from a retail perspective, leaving the company with little choice but to write off the inventory and dispose of it. That's the scenario people close to the business will be desperate to avoid."
The concerns stem partly from reports analyzing inventory figures that briefly became visible through the As Ever website.
Those figures have been used by commentators to estimate how many products remained available months after a major restock.
Commercial jams and herbal teas generally have expiration dates measured in years rather than decades, meaning retailers must accurately forecast demand to avoid excess stock.
Markle previously spoke about the scale of the company's ambitions during an interview with Bloomberg following a major product expansion.
She said: "Suddenly the conversation goes from, at the start of this year, talking about a few thousand jars and lids, to we need to do a purchase order of a million. That's a huge jump in just a few months of starting a business."