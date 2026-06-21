EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Facing $5Million Loss in Jam Business' As Ambitious Duchess' As Ever Brand Heads for Another Sticky Situation

Her brand initially enjoyed strong demand, with several product launches selling out within minutes.

Since then, however, analysts and industry observers have pointed to reports of declining website traffic and slowing sales, while Markle has continued to promote the business alongside public appearances, charitable engagements, and social media content featuring her husband, Prince Harry, 41, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

A source familiar with the business told us, "The issue isn't brand awareness. Meghan's profile ensures people know exactly what As Ever is. The real concern inside the industry is whether customer demand is anywhere near strong enough to absorb the volume of inventory that was produced after those initial launches sold out so quickly.

"It's one thing to sell a limited run in minutes when there's excitement and curiosity around a new venture. It's something entirely different to maintain those sales levels month after month once the novelty wears off."