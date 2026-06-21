Nancy Mace Roasted Over 'Trans Mice' Rant as Community Note Sets Record Straight — 'The Dumbest Member of Congress'

The South Carolina congresswoman sparked backlash after posting an image of a mouse touching a human hand alongside the message: "NO TRANS MICE."

"Animals should not be used for radical transgender experiments," Mace wrote on X. "This is not science. This is ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers."

She promoted her proposed TRANS MICE Act, writing: "Our TRANS MICE Act ends it. No federal funds may be used to conduct, support, or fund research aimed at altering an animal's biological sex. No hormones. No surgeries. No taxpayer dollars spent mutilating animals in the name of transgender ideology."