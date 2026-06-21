Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Fears After Referring to Mystery Woman as His 'Great Daughter' in Bizarre Post

The unusual post quickly ignited speculation online, with many critics pointing to the incident as a potential sign of cognitive decline or dementia.

President Donald Trump sparked confusion and concern after sharing a photo of an unidentified woman and appearing to refer to her as his daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Social media users questioned whether the woman in the image was related to the president.

As screenshots of the post spread online, many demanded clarification about the woman's identity and Donald's relationship to her.

The woman did not appear to be either of Trump's daughters, Ivanka Trump , 44, or Tiffany Trump , 32, prompting immediate questions from social media users.

Trump raised eyebrows when he posted a photo showing a woman seated inside what appeared to be an office setting.

Several users pointed to the post as a potential sign of cognitive decline.

The post quickly became a flashpoint for criticism, with several users speculating about the president's mental fitness.

"Who the hell is it and why does it seem like he thinks it's his daughter? One of the main signs of dementia is confusing people for family members," Democratic commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote.

"He is already losing it. Who is this?" one user posted, while another wrote: "Nothing to see here. Just the President of the United States actively sundowning in real time for the entire world to see."

A fourth critic added: "What in the name of dementia is going on here?"

Someone else said, "Honestly, this is a head banger. Who the f*** is that?"

"I don't know who that is, and I'm scared now. I'm really scared. Why is President Trump giving us these late-night mysteries??? I don't like it," another said.

"Are you not well? Cause it seems you're not well," a user asked.

"He's lost what little mind he had left," a comment read.