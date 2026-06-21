Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Fears After Referring to Mystery Woman as His 'Great Daughter' in Bizarre Post
June 21 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump sparked confusion and concern after sharing a photo of an unidentified woman and appearing to refer to her as his daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unusual post quickly ignited speculation online, with many critics pointing to the incident as a potential sign of cognitive decline or dementia.
'Great Daughter'
Trump raised eyebrows when he posted a photo showing a woman seated inside what appeared to be an office setting.
"Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT," the president wrote alongside the image.
The woman did not appear to be either of Trump's daughters, Ivanka Trump, 44, or Tiffany Trump, 32, prompting immediate questions from social media users.
As screenshots of the post spread online, many demanded clarification about the woman's identity and Donald's relationship to her.
'You're Not Well'
The post quickly became a flashpoint for criticism, with several users speculating about the president's mental fitness.
"Who the hell is it and why does it seem like he thinks it's his daughter? One of the main signs of dementia is confusing people for family members," Democratic commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote.
"He is already losing it. Who is this?" one user posted, while another wrote: "Nothing to see here. Just the President of the United States actively sundowning in real time for the entire world to see."
A fourth critic added: "What in the name of dementia is going on here?"
Someone else said, "Honestly, this is a head banger. Who the f*** is that?"
"I don't know who that is, and I'm scared now. I'm really scared. Why is President Trump giving us these late-night mysteries??? I don't like it," another said.
"Are you not well? Cause it seems you're not well," a user asked.
"He's lost what little mind he had left," a comment read.
White House Silent
Despite growing questions surrounding the post, the White House did not immediately provide an explanation.
However, the White House has previously commented on the president's mental fitness.
"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people," Davis Ingle, a spokesperson for the White House, told The Independent.
"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," he added.
Posting Spree Under Microscope
Donald's latest viral post is just one example of his increasingly prolific social media presence.
An analysis by The Daily Beast found that the president published 861 Truth Social posts during the previous month, averaging roughly 27 posts per day — more than one post every hour around the clock.
The posts have ranged from AI-generated memes and commentary about the conflict with Iran to personal photos and other attention-grabbing content.
The outlet noted that Donald's posting rate represented a significant increase from April, when he averaged approximately 18 posts per day.
The 80-year-old has shown little sign of slowing down, kicking off June with a posting burst that reportedly saw him publish 47 posts in just 31 minutes on June 2.