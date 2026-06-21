EXCLUSIVE: Prince George's New School's Horrific History of Shocking Sexual Abuse Inflicted On Pupils

The decision comes after George passed his Common Entrance examinations and follows years of speculation over where the eldest child of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, would continue his education.

His siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, will remain at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

While Eton's academic reputation remains formidable, the institution has also faced scrutiny over several child protection failures and abuse cases spanning decades.

One education source told us: "There is no question that Eton remains one of the most prestigious schools in the world, but it would be impossible to discuss its history without acknowledging the safeguarding scandals that have affected generations of pupils.

"Parents considering the school today are often reassured by the extensive reforms that have been introduced, but there is still interest in understanding how previous failures occurred and what lessons were learned."