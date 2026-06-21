EXCLUSIVE: Prince George's New School's Horrific History of Shocking Sexual Abuse Inflicted On Pupils
June 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince George's move to Eton College has renewed attention not only on the future king's education but also on a series of historic safeguarding scandals which have cast a long shadow over one of Britain's most famous schools.
RadarOnline.com can reveal George, set to turn 13 in July, will begin attending Eton College in September after Kensington Palace confirmed he will follow in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, 43, by attending the institution.
Prince George Heads To Eton College
The decision comes after George passed his Common Entrance examinations and follows years of speculation over where the eldest child of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, would continue his education.
His siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, will remain at Lambrook School in Berkshire.
While Eton's academic reputation remains formidable, the institution has also faced scrutiny over several child protection failures and abuse cases spanning decades.
One education source told us: "There is no question that Eton remains one of the most prestigious schools in the world, but it would be impossible to discuss its history without acknowledging the safeguarding scandals that have affected generations of pupils.
"Parents considering the school today are often reassured by the extensive reforms that have been introduced, but there is still interest in understanding how previous failures occurred and what lessons were learned."
Dark Scandals Resurface
Among the most serious allegations were claims linked to former headmaster Anthony Chenevix-Trench, who led the institution in the 1960s.
He faced numerous complaints regarding the use of brutal, sexually predatory "punishments" on pupils.
Although he died in 1979 without facing prosecution, former students later initiated civil compensation claims against the school.
In 2020, Eton geography teacher Matthew Mowbray, who made nocturnal visits to pupils' bedrooms, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of sexual activity with a child, voyeurism, and making indecent images of children.
This year, a former Eton College teacher was jailed for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" boy at the posh school.
Jacob Leland, 37, who taught Russian at the Berkshire establishment, sexually assaulted a student at his teachers' accommodation and during a school trip, Reading Crown Court was told.
He was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a male in 2025 and sentenced to three years and three months in prison.
Defence barrister, Esther Schutzer-Weissmann, told the judge in the case that Leland was a "late-developing man who was like a teenager" at the time of the offending.
She said his actions were "out of character" and a "lamentable lapse of judgment."
School Tightens Safeguards
Even though the judge accepted there was a degree of immaturity, exacerbated by Leland's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, she ruled his condition "did not impair" his ability "to exercise appropriate judgment."
Elite boarding school Eton, alongside other UK independent schools, was also named in 2021's Everyone's Invited campaign as part of anonymous public testimonies regarding a "rape culture" and peer-on-peer harassment.
In response to modern criminal cases, Eton's leadership has established closer partnerships with external agencies and children's services to ensure allegations are immediately referred to the police.
Current headmaster Simon Henderson has emphasized the welfare and well-being of pupils is the school's top priority.
To address this issue, Eton has implemented policies addressing child protection, consent, and healthy relationships.
One educational insider said, "The modern leadership is acutely aware that reputation alone is not enough. Schools like Eton are judged not just on academic results but on their ability to protect children and respond appropriately when concerns arise.
"There has been a significant effort to strengthen policies around safeguarding, consent, healthy relationships, and reporting procedures. The school understands that public confidence depends on transparency and accountability."
George's Eton enrollment reflects a wider royal family tradition.
William and Prince Harry, 41, both attended the school after their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a high-speed Paris car smash, favored the Berkshire boarding school over Gordonstoun in Scotland, where King Charles, 77, and the late Prince Philip had been educated.