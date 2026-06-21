Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > movies
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Charlton Heston You Never Knew — As His Son Remembers the Lessons He Learned From Hollywood Giant Father

charlton hestons son recalls lessons hollywood legend
Source: MEGA

Charlton Heston's son reflects on the life lessons he learned from the Hollywood icon and father.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Imagine if your dad was a chariot driver – and a real, live hero, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Fraser Heston was only a toddler when his dad, actor Charlton Heston, was playing Judah Ben-Hur in the 1959 biblical epic.

"I actually thought he was a charioteer," Fraser recalled. "He'd come home every day in his chariot outfit. He'd bring me a sack of yellow sand from the arena to put in my sandbox, and he'd say, 'Son, this is not just any sand, this is MGM sand.'"

The memories remain among Fraser's most cherished lessons from his father.

Article continues below advertisement

Staying True To Himself

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Fraser Heston said his father, Charlton Heston, taught him to keep promises and always do his best.
Source: MEGA

Fraser Heston said his father, Charlton Heston, taught him to keep promises and always do his best.

Article continues below advertisement

One can see how a boy might be starstruck, but Fraser said he admires his dad, who died in 2008 at 84, for much more than his movie roles.

"He hated that term – movie star," explains Fraser, who years ago made the TV documentary Charlton Heston: The Man in the Arena. Through home movies, photos and journals the actor kept for more than 50 years, the film depicts how Charlton's greatest legacy is "the sort of person he was," Fraser said, along with the life lessons he taught his kids, Fraser and Holly.

"He always used to say keep your promises and do your best," Fraser imparted. "If you can do those two things, you will have a pretty good life and be considered a good man."

Charlton worked very hard at doing his best on Ben-Hur, which Fraser says the actor considered his best film, but it wasn't easy. Directed by William Wyler, Ben-Hur, about a Jewish prince who is betrayed into slavery and fights his way back to freedom, forced Charlton, who'd already played Moses in The Ten Commandments, to really grapple with the character.

"Wyler came to him one day and said, 'You know, Chuck, you have to be better in this part'," Fraser recounted. "And he said, 'Gosh, Willy, tell me how, I was doing my best.' And Wyler said, 'I don't know. You have to dig down deep and find this guy.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Star Earned Respect Across Divides

Article continues below advertisement
William Wyler challenged Charlton to dig deeper into the role of Judah Ben-Hur during the filming of 'Ben-Hur.'
Source: MEGA

William Wyler challenged Charlton to dig deeper into the role of Judah Ben-Hur during the filming of 'Ben-Hur.'

Article continues below advertisement

Charlton did just that and won a Best Actor Oscar for his efforts.

Finding the inner character of Ben-Hur was a testament to Charlton's own promise to himself to do his best, and also to stay true to his own beliefs. Whether people agreed with his politics – he supported the NRA – Fraser said: "Even people who disagreed with him vehemently liked him immensely and respected him."

And Charlton could at times be a civic leader. "He cared about people who didn't have a voice in our culture. He cared about giving minorities roles in the movie industry."

Article continues below advertisement

His Values Remain Timeless Today

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One-Word Nickname King Charles Bestowed on Meghan Markle When She Was Part of The Firm — Revealing Her 'Tougher Than Nails Core'

Photo of Prince William and Princess Kate

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Livid' Wife Catherine Was Mocked As She Launched First Overseas Solo Trip After Cancer Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Fraser said Lydia Heston was among the family members who witnessed Charlton's lasting legacy.
Source: MEGA

Fraser said Lydia Heston was among the family members who witnessed Charlton's lasting legacy.

In that way, Charlton gained the respect not only of his fellow actors but those who would debate his politics, and most especially his family, including his wife of 64 years, Lydia.

"His social and political beliefs are relevant today," Fraser said. "Any good belief is timeless."

And his dad's legacy continues today through the example Charlton set.

"He was a gentleman," Fraser said, "a scholar, an artist, a patriot."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.