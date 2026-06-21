EXCLUSIVE: Chris Watts' Former Mother-in-Law Speaks Out Nearly 8 Years After Cold-Blooded Killer Dad Murdered His Own Family
June 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Nearly eight years after cold-blooded killer Chris Watts strangled his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and mercilessly suffocated their two young daughters, his former mother-in-law is exclusively speaking to RadarOnline.com, declaring: "We truly believe that he is the Antichrist. Period!"
Shanann's mom, Sandra Rzucek, will never forget how Chris – who is currently rotting behind bars for life in a Wisconsin prison after pleading guilty to the murders – disposed of the remains of her adorable grandbabies, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.
"No man, no gentleman would take his children's life and disintegrate their bodies in oil and gasoline," she said.
Grandma Breaks Silence on Photos
The 61-year-old grandma is breaking her silence just as a trove of disturbing murder scene photographs Chris asked his lawyers to hide from the public has emerged.
One of the photos shows a large plastic doll covered in a sheet.
Chris chillingly sent the snapshot to Shanann several days before his murderous rampage, claiming one of their daughters had done it to the doll while playing. It chillingly resembles how Shanann's body was discarded.
"He was foretelling her future. That's what he was doing, because my granddaughters would never cover their dolls' faces, so we knew it was Chris," said Rzucek.
Grisly Photos Reveal Final Moments
Another photo shows the bloodied sheet Chris used to wrap Shanann's corpse while transporting her and his children to the remote Anadarko Petroleum work site after the 2018 homicides in Frederick, Colo. Shanann was buried in a shallow grave with her unborn son, Nico.
"He had her in sheets, and when he threw her body in the hole, the sheet blew in the wind and he was too busy to get it," the grieving Sandra told RadarOnline.com. "When the police sent the drone over, that's when they found the sheet. So, there was nothing with my daughter, no blanket, no sheet."
Other photographs show the clothing Shanann was wearing when her body was dumped, including a heavily soiled shirt, her bra and panties.
Family Slams Watts' Affair Excuse
As RadarOnline.com reported, letters written by Watts to a pen pal show he blamed Shanann for driving him to have an affair with a buxom beauty, Nichol Kessinger, whom he branded a "harlot" and "evil woman."
Kessinger asserted that Watts deceived her by lying about being separated and in the final stages of a divorce.
Sandra rips Chris' feeble excuse and believes he committed the horrific crime that shocked the nation, "because he was thinking with his p--is – not his head! And that's really sad, sorry to say. It's been eight years and we've been through hell and back."
The family was again tormented beginning in 2021 by U.K. YouTuber Alan Vinnicombe, who used his Armchair Detective Blue channel to allege Shanann's brother, Franklin "Frankie" Rzucek, was using his sister's death to fraudulently raise funds from the public.
After a long-fought battle, the U.K. High Court in April 2026 sided with Rzucek and ordered Vinnicombe to pay $54,000 in general and aggravated damages for the false and defamatory allegations.
He was also ordered to take down his YouTube channel.
"It's not just losing our family," said Sandra, "it's being tormented on YouTube, TikTok and everything else."