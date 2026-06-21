EXCLUSIVE: Chris Watts' Former Mother-in-Law Speaks Out Nearly 8 Years After Cold-Blooded Killer Dad Murdered His Own Family

Nearly eight years after cold-blooded killer Chris Watts strangled his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and mercilessly suffocated their two young daughters, his former mother-in-law is exclusively speaking to RadarOnline.com, declaring: "We truly believe that he is the Antichrist. Period!"

Shanann's mom, Sandra Rzucek, will never forget how Chris – who is currently rotting behind bars for life in a Wisconsin prison after pleading guilty to the murders – disposed of the remains of her adorable grandbabies, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

"No man, no gentleman would take his children's life and disintegrate their bodies in oil and gasoline," she said.