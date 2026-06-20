EXCLUSIVE: Read the 'Insane' Unofficial Titles Andrew Windsor Has Bestowed Upon Himself After Being Stripped of Prince Status

Andrew Windsor is ordering his remaining flunkies to address him as 'Sir' and 'The Duke' despite being stripped of his royal status, in the latest sign that the 66-year-old royal is refusing to accept the sad reality of his life as an exile from The Firm. Sources told RadarOnline.com shamed Andrew, 66, is said to have made the demands from his humbler new home of Marsh Farm Cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after his removal from the $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this year.

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Andrew Refuses To Let Go

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew ordered his remaining staff to address him as Sir.

The claims come amid deepening tensions with King Charles, 77, and fresh scrutiny of the York family following the appearance of Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, at the monarch's nephew Peter Phillips' wedding in Gloucestershire last week. Insiders said Andrew – who was stripped of his royal titles by Charles as punishment for his long-standing relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – urged his daughters to attend and to present a "united family front" as questions continue over their housing arrangements, finances, and status within the royal family. A source close to the situation told us: "Andrew has made it abundantly clear to those around him that, within the walls of his own home, he expects the old conventions to remain firmly in place. "He has been telling staff and visitors alike that he should still be addressed as 'Sir' and referred to as 'The Duke,' despite everything that has happened. From his perspective, those forms of address are not up for negotiation."

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Duke Title Row Intensifies

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal status.

The source continued: 'He is incredibly stubborn on the issue and has dug his heels in completely. There is a feeling among those who know him that he views his position as something that comes from birth rather than privilege granted by others. "He still sees himself first and foremost as a member of the royal family and believes that status cannot simply be switched off. The reality is that he has shown little appetite for embracing life as an ordinary private citizen and remains deeply attached to the rank, deference and traditions that have surrounded him for decades." The dispute over his unofficial titles is said to reflect Andrew's growing anger at what he regards as his brother's treatment of him after his public fall from grace. A royal source said: "Those who have spent time with Andrew in recent months have noticed a marked change in his attitude. He has become far more combative and far less willing to accept the decisions that have been made about his future. There is a growing sense that he feels deeply wronged by the way events have unfolded and believes he has been singled out to carry the blame for wider problems within the royal family."

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Andrew Blames Charles For Fall

Source: MEGA Andrew blames his brother King Charles for his fall.

The source continued: "In Andrew's view, he has effectively been made a scapegoat for the Epstein scandal. He believes actions taken against him have gone beyond what was justified and that the King has overstepped the boundaries of his authority in dealing with him. Whether others agree with that assessment is another matter entirely, but that is very much how he sees the situation. "For a long time Andrew largely kept his frustrations behind closed doors, but that appears to be changing. The feeling among those around him is that he is no longer prepared simply to accept what has happened and move on. "He has become increasingly determined to challenge decisions he disagrees with and is beginning to push back in ways that those close to the family find concerning. There is a growing belief that he intends to defend his position much more aggressively than he has in the past, but bestowing titles upon himself is coming across as totally insane to his few remaining staff."

York Family Faces New Pressure

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson fled the country after her removal from the lodge.