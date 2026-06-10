EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason King Charles 'Fled' Nephew's Wedding Early to Attend Horse Race Meet

The private ceremony brought together senior members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, 75, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, 70, Zara Tindall, 44, Mike Tindall, 46, Prince Edward, 62, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61.

Shortly after the service ended, Charles and Camilla departed by helicopter for Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey to attend Betfred Derby Day as patrons of the Jockey Club – prompting fierce criticism from some observers who felt the couple left a major family milestone unusually quickly.

Sources told us the King's departure had always been scheduled but suggested there were additional reasons for keeping his appearance at the wedding relatively brief.

One insider said: "Charles wanted to be there for Peter and Harriet on their big day, but he was equally keen to avoid spending hours trapped in conversations about family dramas and controversies that have dominated royal headlines in recent years. He felt the focus should remain on the newlyweds rather than being drawn into discussions about absent relatives."