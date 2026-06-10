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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason King Charles 'Fled' Nephew's Wedding Early to Attend Horse Race Meet

Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega;@royalchannel/Youtube

The real reason King Charles fled celebrations for his nephew Peter Phillips' wedding earlier than expected revealed.

June 10 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

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King Charles fled celebrations for his nephew Peter Phillips' wedding earlier than many guests expected, with sources now telling RadarOnline.com the ailing monarch's swift departure was motivated as much by a desire to avoid awkward family conversations as it was by his commitment to one of Britain's biggest horse racing events.

The 77-year-old King and Queen Camilla, 78, attended the wedding of Peter Phillips, 48, and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday, June 6.

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Charles Leaves Wedding Early

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Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: Mega

King Charles III fled his nephew's wedding celebrations earlier than expected.

The private ceremony brought together senior members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, 75, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, 70, Zara Tindall, 44, Mike Tindall, 46, Prince Edward, 62, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61.

Shortly after the service ended, Charles and Camilla departed by helicopter for Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey to attend Betfred Derby Day as patrons of the Jockey Club – prompting fierce criticism from some observers who felt the couple left a major family milestone unusually quickly.

Sources told us the King's departure had always been scheduled but suggested there were additional reasons for keeping his appearance at the wedding relatively brief.

One insider said: "Charles wanted to be there for Peter and Harriet on their big day, but he was equally keen to avoid spending hours trapped in conversations about family dramas and controversies that have dominated royal headlines in recent years. He felt the focus should remain on the newlyweds rather than being drawn into discussions about absent relatives."

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Why Charles Made A Quick Exit

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: Mega

The couple departed by helicopter for the Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey.

Another source added: "The reception had the potential to become uncomfortable for the King. Whenever members of the wider family gather, questions inevitably arise about Andrew, Harry and other ongoing issues.

"Charles had no desire to spend the afternoon fielding gossip or navigating difficult conversations. Leaving when he did allowed him to celebrate the marriage while avoiding distractions that could have overshadowed the occasion."

The King and Queen arrived at Epsom smiling and greeting racegoers following their helicopter journey from Gloucestershire.

Their attendance was regarded as an important engagement given the royal family's long-standing association with horse racing and the Derby in particular. Charles has continued a tradition established by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who maintained a deep connection to the sport throughout her reign.

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Blended Family Joins Event

Photo of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling
Source: @royalchannel/Youtube

Peter Phillips married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a modern ceremony.

Peter's wedding marked a significant moment for the family. It was his second marriage following his divorce from Autumn Kelly in 2021 after 13 years together.

The ceremony reflected a modern blended family, with Peter's daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips serving as bridesmaids alongside Harriet's daughter Georgina Sperling.

Guests gathered outside the church after the ceremony to congratulate the newlyweds as bells rang out across the village. Family members formed an impromptu guard of honor beneath umbrellas while the couple emerged from the church before leaving in a vintage Rolls-Royce.

William, Prince of Wales, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, also received a warm reception from well-wishers as they departed in a black Audi accompanied by a police escort.

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Photo of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands
Source: @royalchannel/Youtube

Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie attended the wedding despite their father's absence.

Notable absences included Prince Harry, 41, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, although the shamed ex-duke's daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, were expected to attend the celebrations at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate.

Epsom general manager Jim Allen praised the royal visit.

He said: "We are honoured and thrilled the King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby day.

"Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse."

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