EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slammed for 'Fleeing' Nephew's Wedding to Attend Horse Racing Event With Queen Camilla

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded by relatives including Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Shortly after the service concluded, however, the King and Queen departed ahead of other guests and boarded a helicopter bound for Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, where they attended Betfred Derby Day as patrons of the Jockey Club.

Sources familiar with the royal schedule said the decision was always expected but had nevertheless prompted criticism from some observers who felt the monarch's swift departure overshadowed part of the family occasion.

One source told us: "There will be people who understand the importance of the Derby to the King, but others will inevitably see it as an unusual decision to leave a close family wedding so quickly."