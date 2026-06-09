EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slammed for 'Fleeing' Nephew's Wedding to Attend Horse Racing Event With Queen Camilla
June 8 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is facing huge criticism after leaving his nephew Peter Phillips' wedding reception celebrations early to attend one of Britain's most prestigious horse racing events alongside Queen Camilla, prompting claims royal duty and personal passions once again took precedence over family time.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, were among senior members of the royal family attending the wedding of Peter Phillips, 48, and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday, June 6.
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The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded by relatives including Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
Shortly after the service concluded, however, the King and Queen departed ahead of other guests and boarded a helicopter bound for Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, where they attended Betfred Derby Day as patrons of the Jockey Club.
Sources familiar with the royal schedule said the decision was always expected but had nevertheless prompted criticism from some observers who felt the monarch's swift departure overshadowed part of the family occasion.
One source told us: "There will be people who understand the importance of the Derby to the King, but others will inevitably see it as an unusual decision to leave a close family wedding so quickly."
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Another source said: "The optics are difficult because weddings are rare family milestones. When senior royals leave before the celebrations are fully underway, it naturally attracts attention and sparks debate about priorities.
"Supporters will argue Charles was fulfilling longstanding commitments connected to the monarchy and horse racing. Critics, however, are already portraying the move as a rapid exit from an important family event."
The King and Queen arrived at Epsom smiling and greeting well-wishers after their helicopter journey from Gloucestershire.
Their appearance provided a significant boost for the race meeting, which has long enjoyed close ties to the royal family.
Charles has continued a tradition established by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was one of the sport's most dedicated supporters and missed only two Derby appearances during her historic reign.
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Peter's wedding represented a significant moment for the wider royal family. It was his second marriage following his divorce from Autumn Kelly in 2021 after 13 years together.
The ceremony reflected a modern blended family, with Peter's daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips serving as bridesmaids alongside Harriet's daughter Georgina Sperling.
As church bells rang out after the service, crowds gathered outside to congratulate the newlyweds.
Guests formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honor as the couple emerged from the church beneath a large white umbrella before departing in a vintage Rolls-Royce.
Later, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were also cheered by onlookers as they left in a black Audi accompanied by a police escort.
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Notable absences from the wedding included Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, although Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were expected to attend.
The reception was hosted at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate, while Charles and Camilla continued their official engagement at Epsom.
Epsom general manager Jim Allen praised the royal attendance.
He said: "We are honoured and thrilled the King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby day.
"Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse."