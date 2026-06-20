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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Fled to Mexico for Stem Cell Therapy — Calls American Healthcare 'Absurdly Expensive'

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Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she traveled to Mexico for stem cell treatment, citing high U.S. healthcare costs.

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June 20 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at America's healthcare system after revealing she traveled to Mexico for stem cell therapy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former congresswoman said she was forced to seek treatment abroad because U.S. healthcare is "absurdly expensive" and limits access to therapies available in other countries.

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'Absolutely Disgusted'

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image of The former congresswoman claimed Americans are forced to seek treatments abroad due to limited options at home.
Source: mega

The former congresswoman claimed Americans are forced to seek treatments abroad due to limited options at home.

Greene launched her new YouTube video series by revisiting one of the issues she claimed left her "absolutely disgusted" with her own party before her dramatic departure from Congress.

Speaking from Mexico, the 52-year-old former lawmaker said Americans are unable to access many medical treatments that are readily available overseas.

"Americans cannot get many health treatments at home in the United States that they can at places like the Dream Body Clinic here in Mexico and other countries, and it's really a shame, you know," Greene said.

She went on to blast the American healthcare system as "absurdly expensive," arguing that patients are increasingly being driven to seek alternatives outside the country.

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Mexico Medical Trip

image of Greene praised regenerative stem cell therapy, calling it a worthwhile investment in long-term health.
Source: mega

Greene praised regenerative stem cell therapy, calling it a worthwhile investment in long-term health.

Greene revealed she traveled south of the border to undergo regenerative stem cell treatment, a procedure she enthusiastically endorsed in the video shared on X.

"Treatments like stem cell therapies to me are a great expenditure," she said. "I think it's great because it's regenerative, it's restoring, and it works on a cellular level."

The treatment remains controversial in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved restorative stem cell therapies, and some physicians have criticized such procedures as unproven and lacking regulatory oversight.

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No Health Insurance

image of The ex-lawmaker said she does not carry health insurance, pointing to rising premiums and deductibles.
Source: mega

The ex-lawmaker said she does not carry health insurance, pointing to rising premiums and deductibles.

The outspoken conservative also revealed she currently does not have health insurance, saying that reality factored into her decision to pursue treatment abroad.

"It's really a shame... Americans spend anywhere from up to $27,000 a year for a family of four for health insurance, then they've got a $7,000 to $10,000 deductible on top of that," Greene said.

Despite her complaints about healthcare costs, Greene's finances have drawn attention in recent years.

Reports previously estimated her net worth had climbed to roughly $22 million, per Newsweek in 2025.

Greene argued that many Americans are abandoning traditional healthcare and insurance models because of rising costs and limited treatment options.

"So there are a lot of people that are choosing to go outside of our traditional health insurance and healthcare system in order to have really good health and take care of themselves," she said.

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image of The comments come shortly after Greene attacked Donald Trump's handling of the Iran conflict in a scathing social media post.
Source: mega

The comments come shortly after Greene attacked Donald Trump's handling of the Iran conflict in a scathing social media post.

Greene's latest healthcare attack comes just days after the former MAGA star turned her fire on President Donald Trump over the escalating conflict with Iran.

In a lengthy social media post, the ex-congresswoman mocked what she repeatedly described as the "war that is not a war," while questioning the administration's strategy and the billions of dollars spent on the operation.

"I truly hope that the totally unnecessary Iran war, that is not a war, is truly over and peace is achieved," Greene wrote in part, before adding: "It's been incredible that we beat Iran dozens of times and nearly made peace almost 40 times."

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