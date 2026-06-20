Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Fled to Mexico for Stem Cell Therapy — Calls American Healthcare 'Absurdly Expensive'

Greene launched her new YouTube video series by revisiting one of the issues she claimed left her "absolutely disgusted" with her own party before her dramatic departure from Congress.

Speaking from Mexico, the 52-year-old former lawmaker said Americans are unable to access many medical treatments that are readily available overseas.

"Americans cannot get many health treatments at home in the United States that they can at places like the Dream Body Clinic here in Mexico and other countries, and it's really a shame, you know," Greene said.

She went on to blast the American healthcare system as "absurdly expensive," arguing that patients are increasingly being driven to seek alternatives outside the country.