Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Trump's Iran War in Scathing Social Media Rant — 'This Is What Winning Looks Like You Losers!'

The former Georgia congresswoman blasted military spending, questioned the administration's strategy, and took aim at Israel in a lengthy post.

Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed a scathing social media rant targeting President Donald Trump 's handling of the Iran conflict, repeatedly mocking what she called the "war that is not a war," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former MAGA favorite repeatedly mocked what she called the 'war that is not a war.'

Greene began by writing: "I truly hope that the totally unnecessary Iran war, that is not a war, is truly over and peace is achieved."

She then launched into a sarcastic critique of the conflict, claiming: "It's been incredible that we beat Iran dozens of times and nearly made peace almost 40 times."

The former congresswoman mocked the financial cost of the operation, writing: "It's only cost upwards of $50 billion, probably more," before adding that Americans "should be grateful to have spent so much of their own money on high gas prices and inflation caused by the war that is not a war."

Greene also questioned the conflict's stated objectives, arguing: "The noble purpose of this war that is not a war was to free the Iranian people, who have not been freed, from a regime that needed changed and still remains in place."