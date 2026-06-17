Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Trump's Iran War in Scathing Social Media Rant — 'This Is What Winning Looks Like You Losers!'
June 17 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed a scathing social media rant targeting President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, repeatedly mocking what she called the "war that is not a war," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Georgia congresswoman blasted military spending, questioned the administration's strategy, and took aim at Israel in a lengthy post.
'War That Is Not a War'
Greene began by writing: "I truly hope that the totally unnecessary Iran war, that is not a war, is truly over and peace is achieved."
She then launched into a sarcastic critique of the conflict, claiming: "It's been incredible that we beat Iran dozens of times and nearly made peace almost 40 times."
The former congresswoman mocked the financial cost of the operation, writing: "It's only cost upwards of $50 billion, probably more," before adding that Americans "should be grateful to have spent so much of their own money on high gas prices and inflation caused by the war that is not a war."
Greene also questioned the conflict's stated objectives, arguing: "The noble purpose of this war that is not a war was to free the Iranian people, who have not been freed, from a regime that needed changed and still remains in place."
'Peace President'
Greene reserved some of her sharpest criticism for Trump, sarcastically dubbing him the "Peace President."
"All of this would never be possible without the Peace President, whom established the Board of Peace and appointed himself the head of the board without term limits, right before he waged the Iran war that is not a war," she wrote.
She then mocked suggestions Trump deserves international recognition, adding: "Now that he is on the verge of securing peace for the 40th time after defeating Iran dozens of times, he must be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize!"
Greene also appeared to reference divisions within Trump's base over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, writing: "You only get called a traitor if you go against him on the Epstein files."
The politician then added an even sharper jab, claiming critics were given a pass because "they are all totally ok with rapists and pedophiles."
America's 'Greatest Ally'
Greene also took aim at Israel, which she repeatedly referred to as America's "greatest ally."
"And of course special mention must be made for our greatest ally who never wants peace, continues bombing killing children daily, and is furious that there is now almost a peace deal," she wrote.
She went on to claim that her ally's anger was being amplified by "their highly funded and most loyal foreign agents, I mean supporters, social media personalities, and Fox News hosts."
Greene additionally criticized lawmakers in Washington, alleging: "Our very own elected leaders in Congress are going to fuse our own military intelligence and tech with theirs and throw in lots of other goodies that the American people will never be able to undo and do not support in the first place."
Toward the end of the post, Greene accused politically connected insiders of benefiting from the conflict while ordinary Americans paid the price.
"In conclusion, congratulations to all for almost achieving peace to the war that is not a war, spending hundreds of billions of U.S. tax dollars again for another foreign war," she wrote.
She also gave a "special mention" to "the real insiders who have gamed the market with massive profits from inside information" and "friends and family landing highly coveted Gov contracts."
Greene concluded the extraordinary rant with one final sarcastic swipe, writing: "This is what winning looks like, you losers!"