Stephen Baldwin Makes Outrageous Claim He Was Fired From Classic Jennifer Aniston Movie for Outshining 'Friends' Star
June 17 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET
Stephen Baldwin claims he was fired from a classic Jennifer Aniston movie for outshining the actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baldwin, 60, said he was originally cast in the Friends' star’s 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection to play her on-screen love interest.
'You Can't Be Funnier Than Jennifer'
However, Baldwin was axed after two days, alleging he was told by producers he was funnier than Aniston, 57.
"After the second day of shooting, after lunch this producer comes to my trailer and goes, 'There's a problem,'" Baldwin recalled. "He goes, 'You can't be funnier than Jennifer.' I go, 'Is this a joke? This is a comedy movie!'"
Baldwin clarified that he wasn't trying to "shred anybody" by sharing the story publicly and said that he had no idea where the directive about his performance had even come from.
'I Tried Not to Be Me'
The Usual Suspects star was told to tone down his delivery, which he compared to being "castrated comedically."
He returned to set the next day and "tried not to be me", but says that it ultimately didn't work out and that he was "let go" from the film, which also starred Paul Rudd, 57.
Baldwin's role ultimately went to Mad About You star John Pankow.
Throughout his career, the youngest Baldwin brother also starred in Threesome and Bio-Dome. As his big screen career slowed down following his heyday in the '90s, he moved into reality television by starring on The Mole, Celebrity Big Brother, The Celebrity Apprentice, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
He's now arguably best known for being the father of Hailey Bieber, the model and wife of music superstar Justin Bieber.
Baldwin Praises Model Daughter Hailey
In September, Baldwin heaped praise on his "billionaire" daughter amid rumors of a family rift. He also saluted her business achievements after selling her makeup and skincare line for $1billion in May.
Baldwin said he was particularly proud of his daughter, given how young she's made her fortune without resorting to "sketchy" antics on the Internet, which appeared to be a subtle dig at OnlyFans creators.
"I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively. But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it's not impossible. It’s happened," he said. "It's like these kinds of successes are happening, and young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy ... So God bless her."
Baldwin shares Hailey and his oldest daughter, 32-year-old Alaia, with his wife, Kennya Baldwin.
The veteran actor's admission comes one year after the model hinted at a frosty relationship with her family.
"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family," she explained at the time.
She also clarified that she felt her upbringing was fairly normal, despite her father's fame.
"When I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories," she shared. "Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different."