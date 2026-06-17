Stephen Baldwin Makes Outrageous Claim He Was Fired From Classic Jennifer Aniston Movie for Outshining 'Friends' Star

The Usual Suspects star was told to tone down his delivery, which he compared to being "castrated comedically."

He returned to set the next day and "tried not to be me", but says that it ultimately didn't work out and that he was "let go" from the film, which also starred Paul Rudd, 57.

Baldwin's role ultimately went to Mad About You star John Pankow.

Throughout his career, the youngest Baldwin brother also starred in Threesome and Bio-Dome. As his big screen career slowed down following his heyday in the '90s, he moved into reality television by starring on The Mole, Celebrity Big Brother, The Celebrity Apprentice, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

He's now arguably best known for being the father of Hailey Bieber, the model and wife of music superstar Justin Bieber.