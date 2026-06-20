EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One-Word Nickname King Charles Bestowed on Meghan Markle When She Was Part of The Firm — Revealing Her 'Tougher Than Nails Core'

During her short period with The Firm, however, Charles, now 77, is said to have taken note of her demeanor and presence, particularly during early public engagements alongside Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.

The one-word nickname, drawn from one of the world's toughest metals, reflected what insiders described as an appreciation for her composure under pressure and her influence within the family dynamic at the time.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholls previously described Meghan's impact in her 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, writing about her entry into The Firm: "It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who were heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game."

Nicholls also reported Markle quickly distinguished herself during joint appearances, with a source telling her she stood out as "the breakout star of the foursome (her, Harry, William, and Catherine)," adding: "She was polished, passionate, and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable, according to a source."