EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One-Word Nickname King Charles Bestowed on Meghan Markle When She Was Part of The Firm — Revealing Her 'Tougher Than Nails Core'
June 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles privately gave Meghan Markle a striking nickname referring to what he saw as her steely resolve, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Markle, 44, joined the royal family in 2018 after marrying Prince Harry, 41, but stepped back from official duties less than two years later as the couple relocated to the United States.
Meghan Markle Became The Breakout Star
During her short period with The Firm, however, Charles, now 77, is said to have taken note of her demeanor and presence, particularly during early public engagements alongside Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.
The one-word nickname, drawn from one of the world's toughest metals, reflected what insiders described as an appreciation for her composure under pressure and her influence within the family dynamic at the time.
Royal correspondent Katie Nicholls previously described Meghan's impact in her 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, writing about her entry into The Firm: "It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who were heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game."
Nicholls also reported Markle quickly distinguished herself during joint appearances, with a source telling her she stood out as "the breakout star of the foursome (her, Harry, William, and Catherine)," adding: "She was polished, passionate, and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable, according to a source."
King Charles Saw Strength In Markle Meghan
Additional sources suggested Charles' nickname for Markle reflected both admiration and a recognition of the ambitious ex-Suits actress' role within her relationship.
One insider said: "Charles saw in her someone who doesn't bend easily under scrutiny, and that left a real impression on him early on."
Another added: "He viewed her as a stabilizing force for Harry, someone with a clear sense of direction and the strength to stand her ground when things became difficult.
"His nickname for Meghan was never meant to be critical. It was his way of acknowledging her resilience and the fact that she brought a certain toughness into situations that required it."
The Real Meaning Of Tungsten
Charles is said to have dubbed Markle "tungsten" when she was a working royal – a reference to the ultra-tough metal, which has the highest melting point of any known element.
A source told us: "It reflects the steeliness Charles thought Meghan had at her core. He thought she was tough as nails inside, despite her later talk of feeling traumatized by her time with the royals."
Despite that early rapport, relations between the Sussexes and the wider royal family have since deteriorated.
Harry and Markle have remained estranged from Charles, William, and Catherine and other senior royals following their departure from royal duties and subsequent public disclosures about their experiences within the institution.
The Princess Holds A Special Place
In contrast, Charles's relationship with Catherine has reportedly strengthened in recent years, particularly following overlapping health challenges.
Catherine announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, while Charles's own treatment for the disease entered what palace aides described as a "precautionary phase" in December 2025.
A source said, "He sees Kate as the daughter he never had. Unlike Meghan, he has a massive fondness for her. But Meghan's toughness did – and still does – impress him."
Harry is believed not to have seen Charles since a 54-minute reunion meeting last year, but he and Markle are said to be pushing for a meeting with the monarch during their planned visit to the UK this summer.