Barack Obama Admits Marriage to Michelle Hasn't Been an 'Equal Partnership' After 'Divorce of the Century' Rumors — 'I've Gotten More Out of It Than She Has'
June 24 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Barack Obama made a surprisingly candid admission about his marriage to Michelle Obama, admitting that the relationship has "worked out" far better for him than it has for his wife," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president's confession comes a year after the couple's 33-year marriage seemed on the rocks amid divorce of the century rumors, rarely appearing in public together, along with Michelle's complaints about how miserable she had been at times under the White House spotlight.
Barack Obama Said He's 'Got More' Out of Their Partnership Than Michelle Has
"I don't know if it's been an equal partnership," Barack, 64, admitted in a revealing new interview.
The political heavyweight went on to joke that marriage has "worked out" better for him than for Michelle, 62, suggesting the former First Lady made far greater sacrifices while supporting her husband's history-making rise to the White House and helping raise their two daughters.
"I've gotten more out of it than she has," the 44th president quipped. "For her, it's probably more of a mixed bag."
Michelle Obama Addresses the Couple's 'Ups and Downs'
Michelle, meanwhile, gave her husband credit for pushing her beyond the life she once imagined for herself, from her successful legal career to their extraordinary journey to the White House.
"The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put," the Becoming author said, reflecting on the life they could have had if they stayed and built their family in her hometown of Chicago.
"I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller. But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us – our girls, my mom, my family – a broader sense of what’s possible in life," Michelle raved.
"He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree besides be a lawyer. He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, 'I got you.' And however hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me."
Barack and Michelle Obama Come Together for His Presidential Library Opening
The couple's candid sit-down came as they returned to Chicago for the grand opening of Barack's new presidential library on the city's South Side.
During his remarks, he reflected on how deeply the city shaped their lives,
"Michelle and I, our wedding reception was over at South Shore Cultural Center. You could walk from here. Our daughters were born right down the street. This is where we bought our first home. This is where our kids took their first steps," Barack shared.
"This is where I launched my candidacy for the Illinois state senate over at the Ramada Inn on Lake Shore Drive – serving pretzels and soda, embarking on the path that, ultimately and improbably, led to this day," the Democrat powerhouse reminisced about his remarkable rise in politics.
'It Hasn't Always Been Easy'
During her own speech at the ceremony, Michelle admitted how she and Barack have had their fair share of struggles, but it only made them stronger.
"You told me all those years ago that you couldn’t promise me the world, but you could promise me an interesting life. And of course, you outdid yourself and managed to give me both," The Light We Carry author gushed.
She added, "I know it hasn’t always been easy, but there hasn’t been a single second through this experience that standing by your side hasn’t left me in awe."