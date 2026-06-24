Barack Obama Admits Marriage to Michelle Hasn't Been an 'Equal Partnership' After 'Divorce of the Century' Rumors — 'I've Gotten More Out of It Than She Has'

Michelle, meanwhile, gave her husband credit for pushing her beyond the life she once imagined for herself, from her successful legal career to their extraordinary journey to the White House.

"The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put," the Becoming author said, reflecting on the life they could have had if they stayed and built their family in her hometown of Chicago.

"I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller. But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us – our girls, my mom, my family – a broader sense of what’s possible in life," Michelle raved.

"He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree besides be a lawyer. He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, 'I got you.' And however hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me."