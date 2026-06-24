White House Aide, 34, Showered Trump With Gushing Notes Hidden in 'Private Spaces,' Book Claims — 'You Are All That Matters to Me'

Harp, who had a successful career hosting The Real Story on One America Network, joined Trump's communications team in March 2022.

The 34-year-old is nicknamed the "human printer" and is known to carry around a small computer printer and a battery for the president, so he can have hard copies of briefings and news reports.

Trump trusts her so much that he's given her the keys to his Truth Social platform, and she reportedly often posts on his behalf.

Harp is allegedly the one who urged the president to post a video that depicted the Obamas as apes, and another image casting him as a Christ-like figure.