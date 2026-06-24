White House Aide, 34, Showered Trump With Gushing Notes Hidden in 'Private Spaces,' Book Claims — 'You Are All That Matters to Me'
June 24 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's young, blonde personal aide reportedly showers him with gushing notes of affection she hides in "private spaces" for him to find, RadarOnline.com can report.
Natalie Harp has been by the president's side since 2022, and she has not masked her devotion to him, according to a bombshell new book.
Trump's Right-Hand Woman
Harp, who had a successful career hosting The Real Story on One America Network, joined Trump's communications team in March 2022.
The 34-year-old is nicknamed the "human printer" and is known to carry around a small computer printer and a battery for the president, so he can have hard copies of briefings and news reports.
Trump trusts her so much that he's given her the keys to his Truth Social platform, and she reportedly often posts on his behalf.
Harp is allegedly the one who urged the president to post a video that depicted the Obamas as apes, and another image casting him as a Christ-like figure.
Sharing the Love
But she's more than just a loyal employee. In their new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reveal, "Harp wrote Trump adoring letters that she left in his personal spaces, including one that read 'You are all that matters to me.'"
And Trump has apparently returned the sentiment, according to the book, openly telling staffers that Harp "was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids."
"All of you will go off and make money," he would lament, but "she'll never leave me."
Keeping the President Happy
Harp's primary role, though, seems to be feeding Trump news stories through her trusty printer – but only ones that praise the president.
Trump reportedly likes to see news stories on paper rather than on a cell phone, making Harp's role vital. She has been spotted everywhere from the Oval Office to accompanying the president on his many golf outings. She's even a key member in shaping the president's aesthetics, including his golden renovations throughout the White House.
An excerpt from the book reads: "As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel (of the Oval Office.)"
"When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight."
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Going Too Far
However, she has been subject to criticism, especially with some of the more outlandish social media posts she presents to her boss, seeking his final approval before sending them out.
In a viral clip after his second election victory, Trump made a series of comments to Harp for her to post under his Truth Social handle. The aide typed away on her laptop before asking for his thumbs up and posting the statement.
This additional benefit landed her in controversy when a post from Trump's account sparked accusations of using "Hitler's language", with Harp allegedly caught in the middle of the hysteria.