Donald Trump's Personal Assistant Natalie Harp is the 'Only Person Who Loves Him as Much as wife Melania', Claims President — 'She'll Never Leave Me'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief's relationship with his P.A. — dubbed "The Human Printer" — has been documented in new bombshell book Regime Change, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which throws up some intriguing nuggets.

The 34-year-old, who once worked as a conservative news anchor, now spends her days fetching merchandise, searching on Google, printing news articles from conservative websites, and suggesting Truth Social posts for the president, who is fiercely loyal to her.

And she returns to favor by supporting his every move, too, including redecorating the Oval Office to his unique taste.