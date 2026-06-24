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Home > Top Stories Right > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Personal Assistant Natalie Harp is the 'Only Person Who Loves Him as Much as wife Melania', Claims President — 'She'll Never Leave Me'

picture of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump unwavering loyalty to personal assistant Natalie Harp has been documented in new bombshell book.

June 24 2026, Published 7:49 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump feels his devoted personal assistant Natalie Harp is the only person who "loves him as much as wife Melania", according to new claims.

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Trump Fiercely Loyal To P.A.

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picture of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

The president's P.A. Natalie Harp has been dubbed 'The Human Printer.'

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RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief's relationship with his P.A. — dubbed "The Human Printer" — has been documented in new bombshell book Regime Change, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which throws up some intriguing nuggets.

The 34-year-old, who once worked as a conservative news anchor, now spends her days fetching merchandise, searching on Google, printing news articles from conservative websites, and suggesting Truth Social posts for the president, who is fiercely loyal to her.

And she returns to favor by supporting his every move, too, including redecorating the Oval Office to his unique taste.

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'Harp Would Gush With Delight Over White House Makeover'

picture of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp backed Trump's decorations, whole other responses were more muted.

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An excerpt from to the book read: "As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel.

"When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight."

The new book also details how Harp stood by the president despite his scandal-ridden past, stating that while Trump remained shut up in his Mar-a-Lago resort, Harp was a constant fixture on the golf course by the president's side.

It was further alleged that she would leave the president several letters, including one that read: "You are all that matters to me." The book reported that the situation was so bizarre that Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, once allegedly asked herself, "Where am I?"

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'The Rest Of You Will Go Off And Make Money'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump lauded Harp while suggesting other staffers would later exploit links to him financially.

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According to Trump author Michael Wolff, the letters unnerved several people around the 80-year-old to the point where the Secret Service considered Harp a "potential danger to herself as well as the president."

Trump began telling staffers during the early months of his second term that Harp "was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids."

"All of you will go off and make money," he would tell his other staffers. "She'll never leave me."

Several months late, Harp lived up to his expectations and helped the president navigate the explosive fallout from his public split with billionaire and X CEO, Elon Musk.

According to the book, Trump appeared pensive when he saw Musk's post about the Big Beautiful Bill.

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picture of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Trump reportedly ranted to Harp about Elon Musk.

"They always leave me," the president reportedly said. "They always do this. This is why I can’t have friends."

Then, using the French pronunciation, he called, "Natalie, get me my phone." Trump then tried calling Musk several times, with each time going to voicemail.

'He never doesn’t take my calls," Trump said, looking distraught. While it was reported earlier this month that the president was frustrated with everyone close to him, Harp was the only one who managed to evade the president's ire.

She was also reportedly a driving force behind some of Trump's most flagrant posts, including the one with Michelle and former President Barack Obama being depicted as apes.

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