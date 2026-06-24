EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Murdering the World Cup' As Hotel Bookings for Tournament Go Down the Drain

According to an April survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, hotel operators in every US host city reported reservation levels lagging behind forecasts.

More than 65% of hotels in Los Angeles said bookings had failed to meet expectations, while Kansas City recorded the weakest outlook, with almost 90% of respondents reporting slower-than-anticipated demand.

Industry figures have pointed to several causes, including FIFA's handling of accommodation inventory.

However, many believe broader concerns about travelling to the United States under Trump's administration are playing a significant role.

One industry source said: "When supporters are spending several thousand dollars on flights, accommodation and match tickets, they need to feel confident that the journey will be straightforward and hassle-free. People planning a trip of this scale want clarity from the moment they book until the moment they arrive, and right now, there are factors creating uncertainty that simply weren't part of the conversation at previous World Cups.

"Whether it's reports of visa backlogs, concerns about stricter border controls or confusion over changing immigration policies, all of those issues can influence behaviour long before a traveller actually makes a booking. Even if the vast majority of visitors encounter no problems whatsoever, the headlines alone can be enough to make people pause and reconsider their plans.

"The challenge for organisers is that international travel is driven as much by perception as reality. Fans have plenty of options when deciding how and where to spend their money, and any sense of unpredictability can become a deterrent. There is concern within the industry that some supporters who might otherwise have travelled are choosing to wait, delay booking or skip the trip altogether because they are unsure what to expect when entering the United States."