EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Murdering the World Cup' As Hotel Bookings for Tournament Go Down the Drain
June 24 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing accusations of "murdering" the 2026 FIFA World Cup's tourism potential as new figures show international visitors are staying away from the United States in droves amid concerns over the MAGA leader's immigration policies, travel restrictions and rising costs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal even though the 80-year-old US president has repeatedly vowed to make the tournament one of the most successful sporting events in history, hotel operators across all 11 American tournament host cities have reported bookings far below expectations, prompting fears overseas fans are being deterred from travelling to the country.
Trump Slammed for Killing World Cup Buzz
The concerns also cast a shadow over preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, another global event Trump's administration has pledged to support.
A source familiar with the US hospitality sector told us: "There was a genuine belief across the industry that the World Cup would deliver one of the biggest tourism windfalls America has seen in decades. Hotels, restaurants and tourism operators were preparing for a flood of international visitors, but the reality on the ground has been far less encouraging. Many businesses are looking at booking patterns and wondering where those overseas fans actually are.
"But a lot of people abroad are clearly looking at headlines coming out of the United States and deciding to think twice before committing thousands of dollars to a trip. Whether it's concerns about immigration enforcement, fears over visa delays, uncertainty at border crossings or simply a feeling that foreign visitors are no longer being actively welcomed, all of that is having an impact on consumer confidence.
"The perception may not reflect every traveler's experience, but perception matters. When families are deciding where to spend their money, they want certainty and reassurance. Right now, there are concerns that the political climate has created an image problem for the United States at exactly the wrong moment. Instead of the World Cup acting as a magnet for international tourism, there is a growing fear within the industry that some potential visitors are choosing easier, more predictable destinations."
Empty Hotels Shock US Host Cities
According to an April survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, hotel operators in every US host city reported reservation levels lagging behind forecasts.
More than 65% of hotels in Los Angeles said bookings had failed to meet expectations, while Kansas City recorded the weakest outlook, with almost 90% of respondents reporting slower-than-anticipated demand.
Industry figures have pointed to several causes, including FIFA's handling of accommodation inventory.
However, many believe broader concerns about travelling to the United States under Trump's administration are playing a significant role.
One industry source said: "When supporters are spending several thousand dollars on flights, accommodation and match tickets, they need to feel confident that the journey will be straightforward and hassle-free. People planning a trip of this scale want clarity from the moment they book until the moment they arrive, and right now, there are factors creating uncertainty that simply weren't part of the conversation at previous World Cups.
"Whether it's reports of visa backlogs, concerns about stricter border controls or confusion over changing immigration policies, all of those issues can influence behaviour long before a traveller actually makes a booking. Even if the vast majority of visitors encounter no problems whatsoever, the headlines alone can be enough to make people pause and reconsider their plans.
"The challenge for organisers is that international travel is driven as much by perception as reality. Fans have plenty of options when deciding how and where to spend their money, and any sense of unpredictability can become a deterrent. There is concern within the industry that some supporters who might otherwise have travelled are choosing to wait, delay booking or skip the trip altogether because they are unsure what to expect when entering the United States."
Tourism Plummets as Fans Stay Away
Tourism to the United States has already suffered a notable decline.
Official figures have shown overseas visitor numbers falling sharply from key markets, including Canada and Germany, traditionally among America's strongest sources of inbound tourism.
Trump's administration rejects suggestions that its policies are affecting travel demand.
White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, the FIFA 2026 World Cup will no doubt be one of the greatest and most spectacular events in the history of mankind."
The Department of Homeland Security has also sought to reassure supporters planning to attend the tournament.
A spokesperson said: "International visitors who legally come to the United States for the World Cup have nothing to worry about. What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether or not they are illegally in the US – full stop."
Nevertheless, questions remain over the perception of the United States among international travellers.
Additional concerns have emerged over rising travel costs and proposed tax increases in some host regions, further increasing the expense of attending matches.
Despite the concerns, FIFA has reported strong ticket sales, saying millions have already been sold for the tournament.
However, some supporters have complained about high prices and frustrations over seat allocations, adding another layer of controversy as the countdown to the world's biggest soccer tournament continues.