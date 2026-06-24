EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $16Million Reflecting Pool Renovation 'Sparks Lethal Algae Crisis' — As Environmental Expert Warns It Could Take Time to Fix

Trump, 80, ordered the concrete on the bottom of the pool to be painted "American flag blue," advertising a clearer reflection with the removal of algae, and his request even spurred a lawsuit in an attempt to block the renovation.

Upon its completion on June 5, though, new algae began to sprout on the pool's surface.

Arif Gasilov, partner at Natural Resources & Built Environment at Gasilov Group, told Radar: "This is really ironic because renovation probably caused the algae bloom. The old Reflecting Pool had decades of established microbial communities that competed with harmful algae and kept it in check."

He explained draining a body of water gets "rid of that biological balance," which allows cyanobacteria the chance to grow.

Gasilov pointed to the blue/green algae spotted in recent photos of the Reflecting Pool, noting its "toxic" characteristic.

By draining the pool, Trump effectively created a new aquatic surface, where this sort of algae grows the fastest, "especially shallow and still water with no circulation."