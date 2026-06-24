Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Film During Secret Visit to Princess Diana's Gravesite?
June 24 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked intense speculation they could film at his late mother Princess Diana's gravesite after her ancestral home, Althorp House, announced an unusual closure to the public during the couple’s upcoming trip to England, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The estate, where Diana is buried on a secluded island, will be shut to visitors on July 10 and 11, fueling rumors the Sussexes could be planning a private visit, or even filming content, at the deeply personal location.
Althorp Will Be Closed to the Public During The Sussexes Trip to England
Althorp's home page announced it's summer opening for tours begins on July 1 and runs through August 26, where "Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics."
However, it noted that the 14,000-acre estate, which has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years, will be closed to the public for those two specific dates in July, when the Sussexes and reportedly their children, Archie, 7, and Lilbet, 5, will be in the U.K. for festivities to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games, which kick off on July 10, 2027.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Itinerary Still Under Wraps
After reports emerged that Markle, 44, would accompany Harry, 41, on her first trip to Britain since 2022, fresh claims surfaced that the Sussexes are planning to bring a camera crew along to capture every moment of the high-profile visit for a potential new Netflix project.
A visit to Harry's mother's home and gravesite, less than an hour from Birmingham, would provide powerful material, especially since the duo is not likely to get anywhere near his royal side of the family with cameras rolling.
It's still unclear whether the Sussexes will score a face-to-face meeting with King Charles III, but reports suggest they've been offered accommodations at either Buckingham Palace or St. James's Palace while in London.
However, any hopes of turning the royal visit into Netflix gold could hit a snag, as filming inside both historic residences is strictly controlled by the Royal Household, potentially leaving Harry and Markle with precious little regal footage to show for the trip.
Princess Diana's Brother Controls Filming at Althorp
Any Sussex hopes of turning Althorp into a filming backdrop may face a serious hurdle, as Harry's uncle Charles Spencer holds the keys to any filming permissions.
While Diana's brother has previously welcomed film crews for documentaries and even opened the historic property for his own web series, he has also proven fiercely protective of the family home, reportedly rejecting a request from Netflix's The Crown to shoot at the iconic estate.
Prince Harry Wrote About Bringing Meghan Markle to His Mother's Gravesite
Markle first visited Diana's gravesite with Harry in 2017 while they were still dating, which he wrote about in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
"At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum," he recalled.
"We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity," he continued. "Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."
"I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for," Harry revealed, "Clarity, she said. And guidance."