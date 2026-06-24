Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Film During Secret Visit to Princess Diana's Gravesite?

After reports emerged that Markle, 44, would accompany Harry, 41, on her first trip to Britain since 2022, fresh claims surfaced that the Sussexes are planning to bring a camera crew along to capture every moment of the high-profile visit for a potential new Netflix project.

A visit to Harry's mother's home and gravesite, less than an hour from Birmingham, would provide powerful material, especially since the duo is not likely to get anywhere near his royal side of the family with cameras rolling.

It's still unclear whether the Sussexes will score a face-to-face meeting with King Charles III, but reports suggest they've been offered accommodations at either Buckingham Palace or St. James's Palace while in London.

However, any hopes of turning the royal visit into Netflix gold could hit a snag, as filming inside both historic residences is strictly controlled by the Royal Household, potentially leaving Harry and Markle with precious little regal footage to show for the trip.