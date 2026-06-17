Royal Fury Erupts Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Netflix Plans' Ahead of UK Visit — As Future King William Sees Their Latest Move as 'Personal Attack'

The project is reportedly set to spotlight Harry and Markle's humanitarian efforts and the Invictus Games. But insiders claim the prospect of yet another behind-the-scenes series has set alarm bells ringing in Palace circles, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly irritated by what they see as the Sussexes encroaching on "royal territory."

"The focus of this new show is expected to be much more heavily weighted towards their charitable work, but the reality is that cameras would still be following Harry and Meghan and documenting their lives – and William and Kate thought that chapter had largely been closed," the insider dished.

While Harry and Markle lost their exclusive $100million deal with Netflix in 2025, they still have a first-look arrangement that allows them to sell a project to the streamer before shopping it around.

The couple's 2022 tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, set global viewing records for the platform.

An inside look at the couple's return to the country that they left amid claims of royal mistreatment could prove far too tempting for Netflix to ignore, and a possibly huge payday for the Sussexes as a result.