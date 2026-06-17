Royal Fury Erupts Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Netflix Plans' Ahead of UK Visit — As Future King William Sees Their Latest Move as 'Personal Attack'
June 17 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
The possibility that Prince Harry may be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, when he returns to England for the Invictus Games one-year countdown has reportedly left the royal family seething, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair is reportedly planning to turn the high-profile visit into a filmed event, with cameras expected to follow them during what would be Markle's first official trip back to England in years.
A Camera Crew Would Be an 'Unwelcome Surprise'
Aside from a brief stop-over at Heathrow Airport during a recent trip, this would mark the Suits actress' first real visit to the country since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
However, this could be a potential issues for Harry's brother, Prince William, 44, and his wife, Kate Middleton, as the couple is reportedly bracing themselves for more shenanigans by the Sussexes on British soil.
"William and Kate are aware Harry and Meghan have been in talks for another fly-on-the-wall project," an insider said about the visit. "The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them when they come to the UK has come as a very unwelcome surprise."
William and Kate Thought Sussexes 'Closed' Docuseries 'Chapter'
The project is reportedly set to spotlight Harry and Markle's humanitarian efforts and the Invictus Games. But insiders claim the prospect of yet another behind-the-scenes series has set alarm bells ringing in Palace circles, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly irritated by what they see as the Sussexes encroaching on "royal territory."
"The focus of this new show is expected to be much more heavily weighted towards their charitable work, but the reality is that cameras would still be following Harry and Meghan and documenting their lives – and William and Kate thought that chapter had largely been closed," the insider dished.
While Harry and Markle lost their exclusive $100million deal with Netflix in 2025, they still have a first-look arrangement that allows them to sell a project to the streamer before shopping it around.
The couple's 2022 tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, set global viewing records for the platform.
An inside look at the couple's return to the country that they left amid claims of royal mistreatment could prove far too tempting for Netflix to ignore, and a possibly huge payday for the Sussexes as a result.
Kate Middleton 'Doesn't Understand' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Doing Another Docuseries
"William views it as a personal attack. He was under the impression that the Sussexes had chosen a different path and were focused on building their own identity outside the royal family. Instead, there is a growing sense they’re moving closer to territory traditionally occupied by the monarchy," the source explained.
"Kate doesn’t really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already. Her feeling is very much, 'How could they do this all over again?'" the spy spilled.
Palace Worries Sussexes Are 'Blurring' Lines With Working Royals
"William and Kate aren’t exactly delighted at the prospect of the Sussexes coming to the UK with a camera crew and positioning themselves in a space that has long been occupied by the royal family. The Palace worries the lines are becoming increasingly blurred, and that’s where some of the frustration comes from," the insider revealed.
"The Sussexes are no longer working royals, yet they continue to operate in a space that often looks very similar to official work. A documentary focusing on that inevitably creates comparisons," the insider continued. "The view of the Palace is that every time things begin to calm down, something new emerges that puts all the wrong things back in the spotlight. The relationship between William and Harry is complicated enough without another major television project entering the picture."