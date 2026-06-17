EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Infamous 'Sex' Tome 'Still the Most In-Demand Out-of-Print Book in Modern History'

The book's enduring appeal has frequently been highlighted by literary search engines and book dealers.

BookFinder has previously named Sex America's most sought-after out-of-print title, with the trend lasting several years since its publication.

The company has described the publication as featuring "photos of the Material Girl, without the material" and noted it had become a collector's item almost immediately after publication.

BookFinder also predicted the title was unlikely to return to print.

The company said: "Since Madonna is never one to do something twice, and the fact that the once highly controversial book is less edgy than it once was leads us to guess that Sex will remain out of print."

A publishing industry source said the lack of an official reissue has only increased interest among collectors.

They added: "The scarcity is part of the attraction. Once a book becomes difficult to obtain, especially one attached to a cultural figure as significant as Madonna, demand can take on a life of its own."