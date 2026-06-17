EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Infamous 'Sex' Tome 'Still the Most In-Demand Out-of-Print Book in Modern History'
June 17 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Madonna's controversial Sex book remains the most sought-after out-of-print title of the modern era, more than three decades after its release – with collectors continuing to pay hundreds of dollars for rare copies as demand shows little sign of fading.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Madonna, 67, published Sex on October 21, 1992, alongside her album Erotica, creating one of the most talked-about publishing events of the decade, with critics accusing her of stripping off simply for publicity.
World Most In Demand Out of Print Book
The explicit coffee-table book sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide within days of release but has never been officially republished.
Today, complete copies, particularly those still sealed in their original silver Mylar wrapping, routinely sell for between $400 and $1,500 or more on secondary markets – making it what many collectors regard as the world's most in-demand out-of-print book.
A rare-book specialist familiar with the collector market told us: "Nothing else has managed to sustain this level of demand for so long. People have been searching for this title for decades, and every year there seems to be a new generation of collectors determined to track down a copy."
Why Collectors Still Want It
The book's enduring appeal has frequently been highlighted by literary search engines and book dealers.
BookFinder has previously named Sex America's most sought-after out-of-print title, with the trend lasting several years since its publication.
The company has described the publication as featuring "photos of the Material Girl, without the material" and noted it had become a collector's item almost immediately after publication.
BookFinder also predicted the title was unlikely to return to print.
The company said: "Since Madonna is never one to do something twice, and the fact that the once highly controversial book is less edgy than it once was leads us to guess that Sex will remain out of print."
A publishing industry source said the lack of an official reissue has only increased interest among collectors.
They added: "The scarcity is part of the attraction. Once a book becomes difficult to obtain, especially one attached to a cultural figure as significant as Madonna, demand can take on a life of its own."
A Pop Culture Time Capsule
Collectors are often advised to pay close attention to condition when buying copies.
The book's distinctive metal-and-spiral binding is known to be fragile, while some Japanese editions contain censored imagery differing from the original release.
A memorabilia dealer said: "Condition is everything. Sealed copies are the gold standard, but even well-preserved opened editions attract strong interest because so many examples have deteriorated over time."
The continued fascination with Sex has helped it outlast a wide range of other sought-after out-of-print books.
BookFinder's most valued out-of-print book rankings have also included Nora Roberts's novel Promise Me Tomorrow, while works by Stephen King, Johnny Cash, Ray Bradbury, Carl Sagan, C.S. Lewis and Philip K. Dick have also appeared among the most searched-for unavailable titles.
More niche volumes have also attracted attention, including Alice Starmore's knitting guide Tudor Roses and Sarah Bradford's biography The Reluctant King, which BookFinder said experienced renewed demand following the success of Colin Firth's Oscar-winning film The King's Speech.
More than 30 years after publication, however, collectors say Madonna's book remains in a category of its own.
A collector source said: "It isn't just a book anymore. It's a piece of pop culture history, and that's why people keep searching for it year after year."