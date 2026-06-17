Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Madonna
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Infamous 'Sex' Tome 'Still the Most In-Demand Out-of-Print Book in Modern History'

Photo of Madonna and 'Sex'
Source: Bookfinder.com;MEGA

Madonna's controversial book remained highly sought after by fans.

June 17 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Madonna's controversial Sex book remains the most sought-after out-of-print title of the modern era, more than three decades after its release – with collectors continuing to pay hundreds of dollars for rare copies as demand shows little sign of fading.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Madonna, 67, published Sex on October 21, 1992, alongside her album Erotica, creating one of the most talked-about publishing events of the decade, with critics accusing her of stripping off simply for publicity.

Article continues below advertisement

World Most In Demand Out of Print Book

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna published her explicit coffee-table book in October 1992.

The explicit coffee-table book sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide within days of release but has never been officially republished.

Today, complete copies, particularly those still sealed in their original silver Mylar wrapping, routinely sell for between $400 and $1,500 or more on secondary markets – making it what many collectors regard as the world's most in-demand out-of-print book.

A rare-book specialist familiar with the collector market told us: "Nothing else has managed to sustain this level of demand for so long. People have been searching for this title for decades, and every year there seems to be a new generation of collectors determined to track down a copy."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Collectors Still Want It

The book had become a collector's item almost immediately after publication.
Source: MEGA

The book had become a collector's item almost immediately after publication.

The book's enduring appeal has frequently been highlighted by literary search engines and book dealers.

BookFinder has previously named Sex America's most sought-after out-of-print title, with the trend lasting several years since its publication.

The company has described the publication as featuring "photos of the Material Girl, without the material" and noted it had become a collector's item almost immediately after publication.

BookFinder also predicted the title was unlikely to return to print.

The company said: "Since Madonna is never one to do something twice, and the fact that the once highly controversial book is less edgy than it once was leads us to guess that Sex will remain out of print."

A publishing industry source said the lack of an official reissue has only increased interest among collectors.

They added: "The scarcity is part of the attraction. Once a book becomes difficult to obtain, especially one attached to a cultural figure as significant as Madonna, demand can take on a life of its own."

Article continues below advertisement

A Pop Culture Time Capsule

Book collectors are advised to pay close attention to condition when buying copies.
Source: MEGA

Book collectors are advised to pay close attention to condition when buying copies.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
gayle kings ex begs forgiveness bedroom betrayal

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Ex's Groveling Apology — TV Titan's Former Husband Begs For Forgiveness for Bringing Another Woman into Their Bed

main pic rosie odonnell

EXCLUSIVE: Renovated Rosie O'Donnell Eyeing Comeback — Motormouth Comic Planning TV Return After Huge Makeover

Collectors are often advised to pay close attention to condition when buying copies.

The book's distinctive metal-and-spiral binding is known to be fragile, while some Japanese editions contain censored imagery differing from the original release.

A memorabilia dealer said: "Condition is everything. Sealed copies are the gold standard, but even well-preserved opened editions attract strong interest because so many examples have deteriorated over time."

The continued fascination with Sex has helped it outlast a wide range of other sought-after out-of-print books.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of a clock
Source: MEGA

Time deteriorated many original examples of the book.

BookFinder's most valued out-of-print book rankings have also included Nora Roberts's novel Promise Me Tomorrow, while works by Stephen King, Johnny Cash, Ray Bradbury, Carl Sagan, C.S. Lewis and Philip K. Dick have also appeared among the most searched-for unavailable titles.

More niche volumes have also attracted attention, including Alice Starmore's knitting guide Tudor Roses and Sarah Bradford's biography The Reluctant King, which BookFinder said experienced renewed demand following the success of Colin Firth's Oscar-winning film The King's Speech.

More than 30 years after publication, however, collectors say Madonna's book remains in a category of its own.

A collector source said: "It isn't just a book anymore. It's a piece of pop culture history, and that's why people keep searching for it year after year."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.