EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal' Tour of Australia Was 'Trial Run' for Their Shock Return to Britain

The trip marked the couple's first visit to Australia since their 2018 royal tour, undertaken shortly after their marriage when they were still senior working royals.

Insiders now claim the fallout from the visit – dubbed a "faux royal tour" – is being closely watched by both Hollywood advisers and royal insiders as a test of how the pair could operate internationally while maintaining the image and structure of a quasi-royal public role outside Buckingham Palace's control.

One source told us: "Behind the scenes, the Australia visit is now being viewed as far more than just another overseas work trip for Harry and Meghan.

"There's a sense that it serves as a very deliberate test case for the kind of role they hope to carve out for themselves internationally moving forward – something that still carries the polish, glamour and public impact of a royal tour, but entirely on their own terms and outside the control of Buckingham Palace."