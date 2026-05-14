Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal' Tour of Australia Was 'Trial Run' for Their Shock Return to Britain

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Australia is now being viewed behind palace doors as an unofficial 'trial run' before UK return.

Contact us by Email

May 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Australia is now being viewed behind palace doors as an unofficial "trial run" for how the Sussexes could eventually stage a more permanent and carefully managed return to Britain without formally rejoining royal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aged 41 and 44 respectively, spent four days in Australia undertaking a mix of private business engagements, speaking appearances, and philanthropic events.

Article continues below advertisement

Australia Trip As Royal Test Run

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Australia for a four-day series of engagements.

The trip marked the couple's first visit to Australia since their 2018 royal tour, undertaken shortly after their marriage when they were still senior working royals.

Insiders now claim the fallout from the visit – dubbed a "faux royal tour" – is being closely watched by both Hollywood advisers and royal insiders as a test of how the pair could operate internationally while maintaining the image and structure of a quasi-royal public role outside Buckingham Palace's control.

One source told us: "Behind the scenes, the Australia visit is now being viewed as far more than just another overseas work trip for Harry and Meghan.

"There's a sense that it serves as a very deliberate test case for the kind of role they hope to carve out for themselves internationally moving forward – something that still carries the polish, glamour and public impact of a royal tour, but entirely on their own terms and outside the control of Buckingham Palace."

Article continues below advertisement

Sussexes Hoping To Build Global Royal-Style Brand

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: Mega

Harry hoped his children could eventually visit King Charles III in Britain.

The insider added: "In many ways, it's almost like a soft launch for a new model of how they want to operate globally.

"They want to prove they can still command huge crowds, media attention and international interest without being working royals."

The Sussexes visited Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra during their Oz trip.

It came amid continuing speculation over Harry's long-term hopes for reconciliation with King Charles, 77, and the wider Royal Family after years of public fallout following his and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020.

According to reports, Harry remains hopeful his children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, could eventually spend time with the King in Britain.

Meghan, however, has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, while the children have not visited since the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that same year.

Article continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace Watching Closely Behind The Scenes

Photo of Prince Harryh and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Royal experts dubbed the trip a 'faux royal tour' due to its structured nature.

Sources close to the royal household reportedly believe the Australia trip offers insight into whether Harry and Meghan are capable of balancing celebrity, business interests and royal-style appearances without creating fresh controversy.

One insider claimed: "There's an understanding within palace circles that Harry has never completely let go of the idea of public service or his attachment to royal life.

"Even after stepping away from official duties, he still appears to want many of the elements that came with that role – the international profile, the charitable work, the diplomatic-style engagements and the sense of purpose that being a working royal gave him."

The source added: "What makes some people inside the institution uneasy is the growing perception that Harry and Meghan are effectively trying to build their own independent version of a royal court abroad.

"They're pursuing high-profile overseas tours, philanthropic appearances and carefully staged public events that resemble traditional royal engagements, but without operating under the monarchy's rules, hierarchy or oversight."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Luigi Mangione

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Luigi Mangione Court War Intensifies as Prosecutors Claim Accused CEO Assassin's Defense Team's Juror Questions Are Too 'Intrusive'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Production Company Slapped With Bombshell Defamation Lawsuit By Miami Police Officers

Palace Fears Rival Royal Court Narrative

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harryh and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

The visit created concern within the monarchy about a rival royal court abroad.

The insider continued: "From the palace's perspective, that creates a potentially complicated situation because it risks blurring the lines between official royal business and the Sussexes' private commercial brand. There's concern that the public could start seeing them as a sort of rival or parallel branch of the monarchy operating independently from Buckingham Palace."

The source added: "That's why trips like Australia are being watched so carefully. It's not just about whether Harry and Meghan are popular – it's about whether they can successfully position themselves as quasi-royal global figures outside the institution, and whether that eventually creates tension for the Royal Family itself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.