EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal' Tour of Australia Was 'Trial Run' for Their Shock Return to Britain
May 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Australia is now being viewed behind palace doors as an unofficial "trial run" for how the Sussexes could eventually stage a more permanent and carefully managed return to Britain without formally rejoining royal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aged 41 and 44 respectively, spent four days in Australia undertaking a mix of private business engagements, speaking appearances, and philanthropic events.
Australia Trip As Royal Test Run
The trip marked the couple's first visit to Australia since their 2018 royal tour, undertaken shortly after their marriage when they were still senior working royals.
Insiders now claim the fallout from the visit – dubbed a "faux royal tour" – is being closely watched by both Hollywood advisers and royal insiders as a test of how the pair could operate internationally while maintaining the image and structure of a quasi-royal public role outside Buckingham Palace's control.
One source told us: "Behind the scenes, the Australia visit is now being viewed as far more than just another overseas work trip for Harry and Meghan.
"There's a sense that it serves as a very deliberate test case for the kind of role they hope to carve out for themselves internationally moving forward – something that still carries the polish, glamour and public impact of a royal tour, but entirely on their own terms and outside the control of Buckingham Palace."
Sussexes Hoping To Build Global Royal-Style Brand
The insider added: "In many ways, it's almost like a soft launch for a new model of how they want to operate globally.
"They want to prove they can still command huge crowds, media attention and international interest without being working royals."
The Sussexes visited Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra during their Oz trip.
It came amid continuing speculation over Harry's long-term hopes for reconciliation with King Charles, 77, and the wider Royal Family after years of public fallout following his and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020.
According to reports, Harry remains hopeful his children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, could eventually spend time with the King in Britain.
Meghan, however, has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, while the children have not visited since the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that same year.
Buckingham Palace Watching Closely Behind The Scenes
Sources close to the royal household reportedly believe the Australia trip offers insight into whether Harry and Meghan are capable of balancing celebrity, business interests and royal-style appearances without creating fresh controversy.
One insider claimed: "There's an understanding within palace circles that Harry has never completely let go of the idea of public service or his attachment to royal life.
"Even after stepping away from official duties, he still appears to want many of the elements that came with that role – the international profile, the charitable work, the diplomatic-style engagements and the sense of purpose that being a working royal gave him."
The source added: "What makes some people inside the institution uneasy is the growing perception that Harry and Meghan are effectively trying to build their own independent version of a royal court abroad.
"They're pursuing high-profile overseas tours, philanthropic appearances and carefully staged public events that resemble traditional royal engagements, but without operating under the monarchy's rules, hierarchy or oversight."
Palace Fears Rival Royal Court Narrative
The insider continued: "From the palace's perspective, that creates a potentially complicated situation because it risks blurring the lines between official royal business and the Sussexes' private commercial brand. There's concern that the public could start seeing them as a sort of rival or parallel branch of the monarchy operating independently from Buckingham Palace."
The source added: "That's why trips like Australia are being watched so carefully. It's not just about whether Harry and Meghan are popular – it's about whether they can successfully position themselves as quasi-royal global figures outside the institution, and whether that eventually creates tension for the Royal Family itself."