EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's War Against King Charles After Monarch Offers Exiled Royal Harry Buckingham Palace Accommodation for Summer UK Visit
June 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be at war with King Charles for offering his estranged younger son Harry accommodation at Buckingham Palace ahead of the royal exile's planned return to Britain next month.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Harry, 41, is expected to visit London and Birmingham between July 6 and July 10 with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, for engagements linked to the Invictus Games – the international sporting competition he founded for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel.
King Charles Extends Sussex an Invitation?
Sources told us the monarch, 77, has offered accommodation and security arrangements for the Sussex family during the trip, which could also see Harry and Markle's children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, return to Britain for the first time in four years.
Their proposed visit comes amid continuing efforts to improve relations between exiled Harry and his father following years of public family conflict, but concerns reportedly remain within royal circles about the consequences of any renewed closeness.
Insiders familiar with discussions surrounding the visit suggested there is a clear divide between those who support reconciliation and those who remain deeply cautious.
One palace source told us: "There are members of the family who would welcome a thaw in relations, but there are also people like William who believe the scars from recent years remain far too fresh. Trust was badly damaged, and there is a feeling in some quarters that it cannot simply be rebuilt overnight.
Prince William Wants to 'Protect the Institution'
"The concern is not necessarily about what happens during this visit. It is about what happens afterwards. Every conversation, meeting, or private family moment is viewed through the lens of whether it could one day reappear in another public project for Harry and Meghan. That uncertainty continues to make people uneasy – and William takes this stance."
The insider added, "He is among the family members who feel they have become reluctant participants in a story they cannot control. There is anxiety that greater access could ultimately create opportunities for future books, documentaries, or television productions. Whether that fear is justified is beside the point – the concern itself is very real."
The tensions are said to be particularly acute when it comes to William's relationship with his cancer-stricken father, Charles.
Another royal source said, "William and Charles are approaching this situation from very different perspectives. The King is focused on preserving a relationship with his son and grandchildren wherever possible. William is more concerned about protecting the institution and avoiding a repeat of the difficulties that followed previous disclosures.
"William He has not forgotten the impact of the Sussexes' Oprah interview, their Netflix series, and Harry's memoir Spare, and those experiences continue to shape his thinking."
The Door Is Not Shut on Prince Harry Just Yet
According to sources, Charles nevertheless remains determined to keep communication channels open.
One insider said, "The King has made it clear that he does not want the door closed on Harry. Their relationship is complicated, but there has been more contact behind the scenes than many people realize. The offer of accommodation is practical, but it is also symbolic. It sends a message that Harry remains welcome."
The King is also said to hope he will have an opportunity to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, whom he has not seen since celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
But a source warned: "William is now essentially at war with Charles over this. He is campaigning to block Harry from any palace properties as he now basically regards his brother as a spy, banking material for his next book or documentary on his own family"