Trump Goes Off on Reflecting Pool 'Vandals' and Latest '8647' Incident – As Dementia Rumors and Cover-Up Accusations Ramp Up

When asked if the contractors who had completed the renovations were to blame for the condition of the pool, the POTUS denied the workers had done anything wrong.

"No, no, we had vandalism, vandals. We have 100, and we have a- I think, 290, 300 foot slit right through it," he explained. "Probably a box cutter or a knife of some kind."

Officials have said at least five people have been arrested in connection with alleged vandalism of the national monument, per NBC News.

"In addition to that, they you know, we put brand new beautiful grass all around. They put these massive letters on the grass. You probably know about that, right? And they said 86, 47. They probably got that from the dirty cop Comey," Trump further alleged, seemingly referring to former FBI Director James Comey sharing a post that read "8647" on social media.

"Dirty cop. He’s a crooked guy," Trump added. "They destroyed the grass. So, that’s a big thing."