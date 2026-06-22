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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Goes Off on Reflecting Pool 'Vandals' and Latest '8647' Incident – As Dementia Rumors and Cover-Up Accusations Ramp Up

Donald Trump spoke out on the algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke out on the algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

June 22 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump sparked rumors of a cover-up after he went off on the "vandals" that he claimed sabotaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The national monument was recently renovated and painted a color the POTUS dubbed "American Flag Blue," but the water has since become overrun with algae.

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Trump Claims 'Vandal' Put 'Fertilizer' in Reflecting Pool

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has become overrun with algae since renovations.
Source: MEGA

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has become overrun with algae since renovations.

Trump, 80, claimed in a video shared to X that somebody had put "fertilizer in the water" and that it had caused the algae to grow rampantly.

"But that doesn’t matter because that’s been purified. It’s dead, laying at the bottom," he shared at the time. "They’re taking it out. They vacuum it out."

Although the Prez said they would need to "let the water out," he clarified that it wasn't "leaking or anything" and should be "back to health" soon.

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Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X
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Trump Weighs in on '8647' in Grass

Police investigated '8647' written in the grass on the National Mall.
Source: MEGA

Police investigated '8647' written in the grass on the National Mall.

When asked if the contractors who had completed the renovations were to blame for the condition of the pool, the POTUS denied the workers had done anything wrong.

"No, no, we had vandalism, vandals. We have 100, and we have a- I think, 290, 300 foot slit right through it," he explained. "Probably a box cutter or a knife of some kind."

Officials have said at least five people have been arrested in connection with alleged vandalism of the national monument, per NBC News.

"In addition to that, they you know, we put brand new beautiful grass all around. They put these massive letters on the grass. You probably know about that, right? And they said 86, 47. They probably got that from the dirty cop Comey," Trump further alleged, seemingly referring to former FBI Director James Comey sharing a post that read "8647" on social media.

"Dirty cop. He’s a crooked guy," Trump added. "They destroyed the grass. So, that’s a big thing."

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Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X
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Trump Critics Reignite Dementia Rumors

Trump critics once again suggested the POTUS was showing signs of mental 'decline.'
Source: MEGA

Trump critics once again suggested the POTUS was showing signs of mental 'decline.'

As the clips made rounds on social media, some critics reignited ongoing dementia speculation.

One X user replied, "He needs a drug test, I think he is delusional, we need an intervention," and another person chimed in, "Mental decline is a reality of life."

Other critics suggested Trump's remarks about vandals were an attempt to cover up that the contractors may have done poor or rushed work, resulting in the algae growth and paint chipping.

A critic claimed, "Just another incompetent trump job/fiasco. He (should) be PAYING for all of his shenanigans."

A second user asked, "Aren’t Trump supporters getting tired of the made up lies yet? He thinks you are stupid," as a third person pointed out, "We live in a time where everything is under surveillance, just drop the footage of the vandalism, that is all we ask."

As Radar previously reported, Trump declared in a video last month that the renovations to the Reflecting Pool would hold up "for at least 50 years" and that someone couldn't "cut it" with a knife because it was "so strong."

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Congressman Accuses Trump of 'Lying' About Reflecting Pool

The renovations to the Reflecting Pool reportedly cost millions.
Source: MEGA

The renovations to the Reflecting Pool reportedly cost millions.

Congressman Ted Lieu additionally expressed his disbelief that vandals had destroyed the pricey renovations to the pool.

"There is a 24/7 camera that shows the reflecting pool. If someone went into the pool and made a 250 foot gash, it would have been seen," he wrote via X on Sunday, June 21. "Trump is lying again. Everyone knows it, but the people at @TheJusticeDept are randomly going after people to soothe Trump’s fragile ego."

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