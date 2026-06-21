Marjorie Taylor Greene Sides With Giorgia Meloni, Declares 'Trump Lies Constantly' After Italian PM Rejects Photo-Begging Claim
June 21 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken another public swipe at President Donald Trump, this time siding with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an escalating international feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Georgia Republican accused Trump of lying constantly after Meloni forcefully rejected Trump's claim that she had "begged" him for a photograph.
Greene Backs Meloni
Greene weighed in after Meloni shared a video responding to comments Trump made about her following the recent Group of Seven summit in France.
"I believe @GiorgiaMeloni, she's great!" Greene wrote on social media. "Trump lies. Constantly."
The post marked the latest public break between Greene and the president, whom she has increasingly criticized in recent weeks.
'Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg'
Meloni directly addressed Trump's comments in a video posted online.
"There is one thing he must remember: Neither I nor Italy ever beg," she said, adding that she was 'astounded' by the president's comments.
The Italian leader added: "I do not know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his allies — it is certainly not the first time this has happened," Meloni added.
She continued: "I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination against the enemies of the West and the United States — against leaderships with whom he actually proves to be much more accommodating."
Trump's Remark Sparks Backlash
Trump made the comments during an interview with Italy's La7 television network.
"She wanted a picture with me so badly," Trump said, according to a translation. "She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her."
He added: "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."
The relationship between the two leaders has soured during the Iran war, after Meloni raised concerns about a deadly strike on an Iranian school and defended the Vatican's criticism of the conflict.
Diplomatic Fallout Grows
Shortly before Meloni's response was posted online, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced he was canceling a trip to the United States scheduled for next week.
"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy," Tajani wrote on social media.
"For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June."
Greene's criticism comes after she also questioned Trump's stance on foreign conflicts during a recent appearance on CNN's The Source.
"After that interview came out and he's on record claiming he never said that he wouldn't go to war, no more foreign wars, you know, people rolled out video after video of him saying on the campaign trail, just like I heard him say personally so many times as I campaigned with him, where he said, 'No more foreign wars, I will end war. I will bring world peace,'" Greene said.
"He said that over and over again," the former congresswoman added.