Marjorie Taylor Greene Sides With Giorgia Meloni, Declares 'Trump Lies Constantly' After Italian PM Rejects Photo-Begging Claim

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken another public swipe at President Donald Trump, this time siding with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an escalating international feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Georgia Republican accused Trump of lying constantly after Meloni forcefully rejected Trump's claim that she had "begged" him for a photograph.

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Greene Backs Meloni

Source: mega Greene said 'Trump lies. Constantly.'

Greene weighed in after Meloni shared a video responding to comments Trump made about her following the recent Group of Seven summit in France. "I believe @GiorgiaMeloni, she's great!" Greene wrote on social media. "Trump lies. Constantly." The post marked the latest public break between Greene and the president, whom she has increasingly criticized in recent weeks.

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I believe @GiorgiaMeloni, she’s great!

Trump lies. Constantly. https://t.co/JpXdAh0daT — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 19, 2026 Source: @mtgreenee/X Meloni said, 'Neither I nor Italy ever beg,' in response to Trump's remarks.

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'Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg'

Source: mega The Italian prime minister said she was 'astounded' by the president's comments.

Meloni directly addressed Trump's comments in a video posted online. "There is one thing he must remember: Neither I nor Italy ever beg," she said, adding that she was 'astounded' by the president's comments. The Italian leader added: "I do not know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his allies — it is certainly not the first time this has happened," Meloni added. She continued: "I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination against the enemies of the West and the United States — against leaderships with whom he actually proves to be much more accommodating."

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Trump's Remark Sparks Backlash

Source: mega Trump claimed Meloni 'begged' him to take a photo with her during a recent summit.

Trump made the comments during an interview with Italy's La7 television network. "She wanted a picture with me so badly," Trump said, according to a translation. "She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her." He added: "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her." The relationship between the two leaders has soured during the Iran war, after Meloni raised concerns about a deadly strike on an Iranian school and defended the Vatican's criticism of the conflict.

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Diplomatic Fallout Grows

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a scheduled trip to the United States due to Trump.