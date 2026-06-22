Marilyn Monroe Crime Scene 'Staged': New Bombshell Doc Claims Hollywood Icon's Death 'Could Be Far More Sinister' and Involve the Kennedy Brothers
June 22 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Marilyn Monroe's death has continued to spark conspiracy theories, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her crime scene could have been "staged."
With just a few months away from the 64th anniversary of the blonde bombshell's death, TMZ released their latest special, Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe, which suggests Monroe may not have killed herself as previously believed.
Marilyn Monroe's Crime Scene Was Staged?
In the doc, it notes the possible evidence "leaves no doubt the crime scene was staged," and even accuses President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy, of being behind her death.
The special points to red flags in the crime scene, especially the bedding that appeared too clean. Monroe's pill bottles were also seemingly neatly arranged with their labels facing outwards, which the doc claimed is inconsistent with a typical overdose scene.
The actress, who had high levels of sedatives in her system at the time of her death, according to her toxicology reports, was not found with a glass of water near her, adding to the theory she did not take her own life.
"Nobody stages a suicide to look like a better suicide," former cold case investigator Paul Holes noted in the TMZ special.
The Kennedy Brothers Were Involved?
The outlet's executive producer, Harvey Levin, also raised the possibility that the Some Like It Hot star's death "could be far more sinister." The doc also focuses on Monroe's rumored affairs with the Kennedy brothers, as one theory pins her death on the political figures.
Journalist Sid Skolsky, who had been friends with Monroe for decades, once recalled speaking to her before her death, and claimed the starlet went off on the Kennedys during a call with him. According to Sklosky, Monroe confirmed she was meeting one of them that particular night.
Recordings from a secret surveillance microphone, which had been hidden in Monroe's home, revealed that a meeting did go down. The equipment was installed by former vice detective Fred Otash, who made his living as a "fact verifier" for several gossip magazines.
In the recording, according to Otash, RFK, with English actor Peter Lawford in the room, was in a disturbing fight with Monroe, who demanded to know why he was not ready to marry her.
'Bobby Gets the Pillow'
The exchange was "a violent argument about their relationship and the commitment and promises Bobby made to her. She said she was passed around like a piece of meat," according to Otash.
According to the recording, which has never been verified, RFK declared he was not leaving without Monroe's little red book, which is said to have included "political things" she discussed with both brothers.
"Where the f--- is it?’ RFK was heard in the recording asking Monroe, according to Otash. "We have to know. It’s important to the family. We can make any arrangements you want, but we must find it."
Otash then dropped a bombshell claim and noted Monroe "was screaming. Bobby gets the pillow, and he muffles her on the bed to keep the neighbors from hearing. She finally quieted down, and then he was looking to get out of there."
Another sinister theory noted that Monroe was pregnant with JFK's baby during his 1960 presidential campaign. Declassified FBI files suggested rogue government operatives plotted the popular star's demise.
Monroe was found naked and lying on her back on the bed, clutching her telephone on August 5, 1962. A barbiturate overdose was listed as her cause of death.