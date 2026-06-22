Marilyn Monroe Crime Scene 'Staged': New Bombshell Doc Claims Hollywood Icon's Death 'Could Be Far More Sinister' and Involve the Kennedy Brothers

In the doc, it notes the possible evidence "leaves no doubt the crime scene was staged," and even accuses President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy, of being behind her death.

The special points to red flags in the crime scene, especially the bedding that appeared too clean. Monroe's pill bottles were also seemingly neatly arranged with their labels facing outwards, which the doc claimed is inconsistent with a typical overdose scene.

The actress, who had high levels of sedatives in her system at the time of her death, according to her toxicology reports, was not found with a glass of water near her, adding to the theory she did not take her own life.

"Nobody stages a suicide to look like a better suicide," former cold case investigator Paul Holes noted in the TMZ special.