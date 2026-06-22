EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Suffers Devastating Court Defeat — As Judge Rejects Bid to Force Rumored Lover to Testify

The ruling comes ahead of Robinson's July 7 preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are expected to present evidence supporting the charges against him. Defense attorneys had sought to question Twiggs directly, arguing the witness plays a central role in the prosecution's case.

This marks the latest development in the high-profile murder case that has gripped the nation since Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a public event on the campus of Utah Valley University in September 2025.

Court records show prosecutors have also charged Robinson with felony discharge of a firearm, multiple counts of obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Twiggs has emerged as one of the most significant witnesses in the case.