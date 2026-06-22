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Home > Exclusives > Tyler Robinson
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EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Suffers Devastating Court Defeat — As Judge Rejects Bid to Force Rumored Lover to Testify

Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk and Lance Twiggs
Source: mega; lancetwiggs/TikTok

Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lost his bid for a courtroom showdown with former rommate Lance Twiggs.

June 22 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk has suffered a devastating legal setback after a Utah judge rejected his bid to force a key witness, his former roommate and romantic partner, to testify at an upcoming court hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to reports obtained by Radar from a recent court proceeding, Judge Tony Graf denied accused gunman Tyler James Robinson's request to compel Lance Twiggs to appear and testify in person during the accused killer's preliminary hearing, clearing the way for prosecutors to rely on evidence previously provided by the witness.

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Key Witness at Center of Legal Fight

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Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Tyler Robinson/Facebook

Defense attorneys had sought to question Lance Twiggs directly, arguing the witness plays a central role in the prosecution's case.

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The ruling comes ahead of Robinson's July 7 preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are expected to present evidence supporting the charges against him. Defense attorneys had sought to question Twiggs directly, arguing the witness plays a central role in the prosecution's case.

This marks the latest development in the high-profile murder case that has gripped the nation since Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a public event on the campus of Utah Valley University in September 2025.

Court records show prosecutors have also charged Robinson with felony discharge of a firearm, multiple counts of obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Twiggs has emerged as one of the most significant witnesses in the case.

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Alleged Confession Revealed In Text Messages

Mugshot of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Investigators interviewed Robinson’s roommate Twiggs, whom prosecutors described as being involved in a romantic relationship with the defendant.

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As Radar previously reported, prosecutors revealed earlier this month that Twiggs was granted limited use immunity for statements he provided to investigators.

According to charging documents, investigators interviewed Robinson's roommate, whom prosecutors described as being involved in a romantic relationship with the defendant.

The witness allegedly provided investigators with a series of text messages exchanged with Robinson in the hours after the shooting. The messages allegedly included a stunning admission. After the roommate asked Robinson, "you weren’t the one who did it right????," Robinson allegedly responded: "I am, I’m sorry."

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Lance Twiggs Turned Over Messages to Investigators

Photo of Lance Twiggs
Source: lancetwiggs/TikTok

Prosecutors further allege Robinson told the witness he carried out the shooting because he had 'enough of his hatred.'

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Prosecutors further allege Robinson told the witness he carried out the shooting because he had "enough of his hatred" and claimed, "some hate can’t be negotiated out."

The court filing also accuses Robinson of attempting to conceal evidence after the shooting. Authorities allege he hid the rifle used in the attack, disposed of the clothing he wore during the shooting, and later instructed the witness to delete incriminating messages.

In another message cited by prosecutors, Robinson allegedly told the witness: "don't talk to the media, please" and advised him that if police contacted him, he should "ask for a lawyer and stay silent."

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Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors allege Robinson fired a single shot that struck Kirk in the neck, killing him and placing numerous bystanders at risk.

Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors allege Robinson fired a single shot that struck Kirk in the neck, killing him and placing numerous bystanders at risk.

Court records further allege Robinson specifically targeted Kirk because of his political expression, an enhancement prosecutors intend to pursue if the case proceeds to trial.

With the witness dispute now resolved, the closely watched case is expected to continue moving toward its next major courtroom showdown.

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